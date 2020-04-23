Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Can Help Biden win the Election – But He Has Not Asked For His Support

Joe Biden has promised to unite the Democratic party, partly by winning the young and progressive voters who are cheering for Senator Bernie Sanders’ campaign, but the only person who can help him do that is the same as what he has so far failed to reach. to: Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. An email obtained by Newsweek shows why it could be a mistake for the Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign.

The email shows Ocasio-Cortez’s support of Sanders increasing his youth support in a big and surprising way. An early November email captured a conversation with campaign manager Sanders Faiz Shakir, senior adviser Jeff Weaver, strategist Tim Tagaris and one of his employees. Data from the Tagaris company shows that the Ocasio-Cortez support video increases the likelihood that voters aged 18 to 24 in Iowa will consider choosing Sanders by nearly 10 points, up 9.7 percent.

The following news is so big that they dare to say, “AOC has made young voters with college education consider Bernie” to express their opinions. Company data also showed that the endorsement video, called “Our Aspirations,” increased voting considerations by 17 impressive points among Iowa college educated voters under the age of 50. The version that Ocasio-Cortez shared when he announced his endorsement on Twitter was seen more than 3 million times in mid-April.

“This type of movement regarding consideration of choosing has not been seen with other advertising material,” wrote the Tagaris employee. What that means is that among all the advertisements that have been tested by the Sanders campaign to date in the campaign, the Ocasio-Cortez video is by far the most effective in getting more voters to consider Sanders, whom the campaign sees as an opportunity to develop with highly educated voters.

Internal communication underscores what many Democrats say about Newsweek that they know is true: Ocasio-Cortez is trusted and his opinion greatly influences young and progressive voters. But Biden, who has fallen behind in the enthusiasm among the voters, has not urged him to help him increase his chances of winning in November.

Sanders ran a large margin with young voters in the primary against Biden, but the former vice president is still expected to win young voters in the general election against President Donald Trump, because Democrats have consistently been in the last election since 2008. Quinnipiac’s March poll showed Biden winning from 59 percent to 30 percent against Trump among children aged 18 to 34 years, for example, similar to Clinton’s 55 percent to 36 percent among voters under 30, according to a 2016 exit poll.

Although young voters are not enough to push Sanders to the nomination, Democrats continue to worry over restoring Obama’s multilevel coalition. Concern among Democrats continues is that young people, who turned out to be fewer for Clinton in 2016 than they did in 2012 – and voted more for third-party candidates – could be a lost part of Biden.

His campaign refused to answer Newsweek’s specific questions and the Ocasio-Cortez office did not respond to requests for comment.

The congressman also told The New York Times that he had not yet spoken to Biden and said there had been a staff-level outreach between the two sides. A Biden aide told Newsweek that they have worked with progressive groups so far, and while there has not been much outreach beyond staff-level conversations to Ocasio-Cortez, there are plans to engage in more involvement in the coming weeks.

A source close to Ocasio-Cortez who asked for anonymity to discuss sensitive party issues said “the lack of serious outreach is not a good sign of how serious they are about young people,” noting that the strategy seems to “focus on voting in prosperous suburbs that flipped the House of Representatives in ’18. The only problem with that is that winning the House district is a different selection strategy than the winning countries. “

Ocasio-Cortez has said he will support Biden in November, but added that his efforts will depend on what policies he offers on the matter that progressives care about.

“I think what’s important and what I want to explain is that I will vote for Joe Biden in November, I will support him in the general election,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Daily podcast, adding “it’s very important for us candidates to have a plan and talk to young people and Latin voters and working class voters. “

Progressives who spoke with Newsweek said passing him would not bode well for Biden’s campaign.

“I don’t think that reaching out to Congressman Ocasio-Cortez before was a mistake and now is a sensitive moment of negotiations with progressives seeking policy appointments and personnel who will get their votes and enthusiasm,” said Democratic Democrat spokesman Waleed Shahid, former Ocasio-Aide Cortez , told Newsweek about Biden’s campaign approach.

The view of those who spoke with Newsweek was that Ocasio-Cortez’s support in many ways was a proxy for the goals of progressive movements, encouragement and pull that had seen mixed results. When Sanders left, Biden introduced a plan to cancel student loans, which Shahid said were “good steps forward.” But the response to the campaign plan to reduce Medicare’s age to 60 was quick, with Ocasio-Cortez himself calling the effort in the olive branch “almost insulting” in The New York Times.

One letter described the disconnect between Biden and the voters who supported Ocasio-Cortez. A coalition of youth groups sent it to Biden in early April, writing that “returning to normalcy” was a nonstarter for a generation that “grew up with an endless war, skyrocketing inequality, destroying student loan debt, killing police officers against Americans and black masses. . “

Sarah Audelo, executive director of the Alliance for Youth Action, who signed a joint letter with groups such as the Democratic Justice, United We Dream Action, and the Sunrise Movement, said young people trust Ocasio-Cortez, and they will know whether he strongly supports it or offer warm support.

“The AOC is very important, not only if he supports it and rises, but what story does he tell about supporting Biden’s vice president, and how did he get there?” Audelo told Newsweek.

Belen Sisa, one of Sanders’s former staff who runs the Latino press, said if Biden did not get his act together, November could be “very frightening” for Democrats.

“Unless you try so hard to reach these people, why should they choose you?” he told Newsweek.

Even Biden allies such as CNN contributor Maria Cardona, who spoke regularly with the campaign, said they wanted to see the AOC and Biden resolve their communication problems.

“I want them to work together, I think they need to work together,” he told Newsweek. “I hope they find out because together they can be unstoppable in getting Democrats to retake the White House.

Progressives who spoke with Newsweek said the urgency of Biden’s outreach to Ocasio-Cortez and the party’s progressive wing included the current national crisis, but also surpassed that.

Brad Bauman, former executive director of the Caucus Progressive Congress, said countries and parties found themselves at the point of a generational transition where Millennials and Generation Z would eventually surpass the power of baby boomers.

“It’s important for Biden’s campaign to win this election, but the long-term health and welfare of the Democratic Party is at stake here if they don’t do more to reach younger voters, especially when younger voters are disproportionately affected by the closed economy. . “