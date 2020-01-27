Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez needs a crash course in economics

Last week Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., For a discussion with author Ta-Nehisi Coates. She dropped a number of shocking statements – statements that did nothing but Coates’s murmur of agreement. AOC claimed: “Nobody ever makes a billion dollars. You take a billion dollars. “How are American billionaires responsible for such a huge theft? According to AOC, the mechanisms of capitalism make such theft compulsory. According to her, successful entrepreneurs simply exploit their employees and maximize their profits. Hypothetically speaking of billionaires who make widgets, she said: “You didn’t make those widgets! You sat on a couch while thousands of people got modern slave wages and in some cases real modern slavery … You earned that money with undocumented migrants.”

This is nonsense of course. Voluntary labor exchange for wages is, as said, voluntary, and the fact that there are many people willing and able to work in the manufacture of widgets is probably responsible for lower wages. Companies that refuse to pay their employees market wages will soon see these employees migrate to other companies or other industries. It is a patent violation of the principles of the free market to use force to force someone to work for you; blaming the free market for coercion is like blaming free speech for censorship. Exploitation on labor markets is usually accompanied by government subsidies, regulation and interventionism.

So how does AOC magically turn economic freedom into economic tyranny? By suggesting that true freedom lies in collective control over the means of production: “If you are a billionaire, it means that you control a huge system. … It means that you have a huge workforce under your control, and to be ethical if you are a billionaire today, you have to give up control and power. “But for whom would that power and control be given? AOC suggests that large companies are turned into employee cooperatives – companies whose employees own and control the company.

But that of course does not solve her problem: if employees own and control the company, they are correctly classified as capitalists. They will have to make decisions to make the company competitive, which means, for example, that wages must remain competitive. This is exactly what happened to one of the world’s largest workers ‘collective, the Mondragon Cooperative Corp. of Spain, whose employees’ owners have learned, “according to The Guardian, to think like the shareholders of any other global company.” In fact, most companies start with a few employees who bundle their capital and labor: Facebook, for example, has granted stock options to employees, resulting in a $ 23 billion valuation for their original employees when the company went public. Does that make those workers poor capitalists?

Ultimately, AOC really wants government control. Employee collective does not work. Only a redefining of the value of labor by the government from above. When AOC claims that capitalists are only wailing the true value of labor, it suggests that labor can be measured without reference to the market. How would AOC measure the value of such labor? Probably by calling on ‘honesty’. There is only one problem with this method: it just doesn’t work. Consumers determine the value of products; producers do not. The diffuse information system of the free market, which rewards the power of entrepreneurship instead of punishing it, creates prosperity; top-down control creates poverty.

But according to AOC we have nothing to fear from the government, and “the government is us”. The government is not “us” because we are not collective. We are individuals with rights. But in the world of AOC we have no rights – we only have our role as members of a collective controlled by those who agree with her. And that is exploitation and tyranny.

Ben Shapiro is a syndicate columnist.