[alexa’s-company-announces-comeback-strategies]

AleXa’s agency has verified programs for her very initial comeback!

On February 21, Zanybros’s ZB Label declared, “AleXa is currently planning a new one album, with the purpose of a comeback in early March.”

The agency went on to expose, “AleXa is preparing to kick off this comeback by releasing a tunes video clip for her pre-release keep track of for her lovers on February 25, ahead of her [comeback in March].”

According to ZB Label, AleXa is at the moment really hard at function rehearsing and preparing for her forthcoming comeback. The company also teased that the music movie for her impending title track, which was filmed around the system of 3 days in a variety of destinations, will be even a lot more amazing than her debut music video clip for “Bomb.”

Expressing his pleasure about AleXa’s future pre-release track, Zanybros director Shim Ji Hyung remarked, “I think that the effectiveness for her pre-release keep track of may well feature one of the toughest choreographies between woman singers.”

AleXa manufactured her debut as a solo artist last Oct following profitable Soompi’s “Rising Legends” competitors in 2017 (beneath the title Alex Christine). The audio movie for her pre-release keep track of will fall on February 25 at 11 a.m. KST.

Are you enthusiastic for AleXa’s return?

