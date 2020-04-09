Alexis Rose is a little bit proud

I’m going to cry about ending Shit Creek and going to shows in general for a long time. This Canadian import has shown us such gentle joy and a great compassion for a family that grows from vapid, greedy caricatures to true and loving people.

Each character in the show has its own evolution, but I think one of the best examples of growth is Alexis Rose, played by Annie Murphy. Alexis started the show as a stylish but empty girl with the depth of a sponsored Instagram post, but over the years she has evolved into an independent, loving sister, daughter and friend, ready to find her own way in the world.

The sixth season was the culmination of Alexis’s plotline. She struggled to find the balance between her career ambitions and her relationship with Ted. It was a difficult choice, as it took Alexis so long to find herself and be open to a healthy, stable relationship. But when faced with the election of her own dreams and romance … she chose herself.

It’s really huge. In many shows and movies, the idea of ​​a happy ending is when someone finds their perfect match and travels with them to the sunset. However, this is not the reality. Romantic relationships are a part of life, and especially for women, can be the perfect match and ambition to do so much more often than a family.

To pick yourself up for Alexis is to first be on Ted and then stay in the same city as his brother or parents… this is huge. Especially for a character who started the series by kissing hot boys to envy a lover through social media and treated her time in a small town like a prison.

I am so proud of Alexis Rose, because the love she has received in this series was not just for her family, it was for herself. He stops his pricing by his money or relationships or the follower count. He discovered that he had the greatest need and whose honor he was most himself

This is a lesson that is worth learning for everyone. This development begins with our own, and self-love (not that kind, spread!) Is the basis of many more. This is a difficult lesson, and a scary one because it requires such a leap of faith. But it is vital for the journey to youth.

So thank you to everyone behind Shit Creek for being so fashionable and foolish, for giving a girl a society that does this national joke, and allowing her to be strong and brave and still be herself. Something weird, a bit inspirational and, as always, a little Alexis.

