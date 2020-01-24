Alfa teases Giulia GTA with 620 PS

While the proposed two-door Giulia, bearing the GTV badge, was the first victim of the FCA-PSA merger, Motor1.com reports a rumor in Motori Online that the GTA badge will come back on a 620-horsepower Alfa Romeo Giulia.

The GTA or Gran Turismo Alleggerita would sit in the model series as a limited edition above the Quadrifoglio. Motori Online wasn’t sure if the model would make it to the US.

Homologation special

The GTA badge first appeared on a Giulia in the 1960s as part of a homologation requirement. Some racing series require a certain number of production models for a car to qualify. To get larger engines or better performance packages through regulations, a limited number of cars with race-related specifications are manufactured.

Ferrari engine

The heart of the proposed special model for the Giulia is the engine. The Quadrifoglio of the upper class currently delivers 505 hp from a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 from Ferrari.

The GTA plunges even deeper into the Ferrari parts container to increase the output by 115 hp. There was no indication of how these additional horses would be added.

No left pedal

It will become more and more common that purists have no option for the left pedal. Instead, the GTA will be equipped with an eight-speed ZF automatic transmission.

Since the “Alleggerita” part of the moniker refers to lightness, it is unlikely that the power will be transferred to all four wheels. When contacting Motor1 rumors, Alfa Romeo almost denied the plans.

