[algeria-announces-first-confirmed-scenario-of-coronavirus]

ALGIERS, Feb 26 ― Algeria has described its 1st verified situation of the new coronavirus, an Italian man who arrived in the place on February 17 and has been put into isolation.

The situation was declared by the health minister, and President Abdelmadjid Tebboune reported on Twitter that he had ordered health-related authorities to take greatest safeguards. He urged Algerians to be thorough what data they shared on the internet.

Northern Italy, property to many Algerians, has been the centre of an outbreak of the coronavirus with far more than 280 instances and 11 fatalities. Its Milan-based vitality organization, Eni, is also included in tasks in Algeria.

The condition reaches Algeria at a politically challenging minute, next a 12 months of mass street protests that nevertheless occur 2 times a 7 days.

Tebboune was elected in December in a vote opposed by the protesters, whose demonstrations helped convey down his predecessor Abdelaziz Bouteflika. ― Reuters