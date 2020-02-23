algonquin-emerges-from-hard-south-section-gymnastics-field

NORTHBORO — Heading into the final rotation of the MIAA South Gymnastics Part, the leading 3 teams — Algonquin, North Attleboro and Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater — ended up divided by considerably less than a person tenth of a issue. The next two teams had been just a issue driving, producing a ultimate round battle for the four places to next week’s Condition Championships.

In that battle, Algonquin emerged the victor. In the Tomahawks’ final regime of the night time, Elizabeth Debroczy strike a best equilibrium beam established to gain a nine.eight and clinch their initially sectional title considering that 2012. They edged runner-up Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, 144.675 to 143.75.

Debroczy gained the all-all around title with a 38.475 and had just about as great of a working day a gymnast could have. She started the working day on flooring exercise, earning a 9.625, and hit her Yurchenko pike vault to make a nine.5. Debroczy also won the uneven bars title with a 9.55 ahead of ending out the working day with a standing back again tuck and a back handspring-format-whole dismount on balance beam.

“We’ve been performing actually tough all year,” reported Debroczy. “We arrived into this fulfill seeded fourth and the simple fact that we could climb up those people spots is crazy.”

Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater completed 2nd for the 3rd consecutive calendar year. They struggled on bars, but crawled again on balance beam. Closing the fulfill on ground work out, they hit every single routine, which include Olivia Keyes’ stellar nine.775 exercise that involved a double back again and double pike.

Steadily mounting North Attleboro moved up a location from very last year’s South Sectionals, ending third with a 142.225. Lindsay Robinson and Kaleigh DeMarco brought several routines effectively in the nine. assortment. Freshman Kathrine Gallagher was a phenom, finishing fourth in the all-all over with a 37.25.

“We can go into an function and know that no make any difference what occurred right before, our very last two or 3 scores concerning Lindsay, Katie and Kaleigh, will be excellent,” claimed Rocketeers head mentor Krissy Cavalieri.

Very last year’s South champ Mansfield shook off some jitters and clinched the past location to States with a 141.25. Erin Hurley took 2nd all-about with a 37.875, and ongoing to be the Hornets’ continual leader, specially when they encountered bobbles all over the working day.

Just lacking the cutoff for States was Medfield/Ashland/Dover-Sherborn (MADS), who concluded fifth with a 140.1. They had the finest vault rotation of the working day, earning a 36.55, and noticed senior Kat Poulopoulos finish fifth in the all-around with a 37.05.

Success

Team: 1. Algonquin, 144.675 two. Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, 143.75 three. North Attleboro, 142.225 4. Mansfield, 141.25 five. MADS, 140.one 6. Franklin, 135.four 7. Framingham, 135.35 eight. Wellesley, 135.175 nine. Oliver Ames, 134.eight 10. Barnstable, 134.675

ALL-All around: one. Elizabeth Debroczy, Algonquin, 38.475 2. Erin Hurley, Mansfield, 37.875 three. Olivia Keyes, Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, 37.675 4. Kathrine Gallagher, North Attleboro, 37.25 five. Kat Poulopoulos, MADS, 37.05 6. Mia Gorman, Algonquin, 36.55

VAULT: 1. Erin Hurley, Mansfield, nine.775 2. Kat Poulopoulos, MADS, nine.seven three. Elizabeth Debroczy, Algonquin, 9.5 four. Meghan White, MADS, nine.425 five. Olivia Keyes, Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, nine.375 6. (tie) Katie Russo, Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, Lily Goulding, Mansfield and Ava Dorsey, Pembroke/Silver Lake, nine.25

UNEVEN BARS: one. Elizabeth Debroczy, Algonquin, nine.55 2. Erin Hurley, Mansfield, nine.5 three. (tie) Katherine Gallagher, North Attleboro and Celia Sanabria, Wellesley, nine.475 five. Olivia Keyes, Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, nine.45 six. Kaleigh DeMarco, North Attleboro, nine.3

Stability BEAM: 1. Elizabeth Debroczy, Algonquin, nine.8 two. Erin Hurley, Mansfield, 9.475 3. Mia Gorman, Algonquin, nine.45 four. Kathrine Gallagher, North Attleboro, nine.4 five. (tie) Katelyn McGarry, Oliver Ames and Acacia Truong, Algonquin, 9.35

Floor Work out: 1. Olivia Keyes, Bridgewater-Raynham/West Bridgewater, 9.775 2. Elizabeth Debroczy, Algonquin, nine.625 3. (tie) Hannah Laskosky, Framingham and Lindsay Robinson, North Attleboro, 9.35 five. Kathrine Gallagher, North Attleboro, 9.325 6. Mia Gorman, Algonquin, nine.3