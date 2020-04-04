Algonquin guy charged with grooming a slight for sexual intercourse

An Algonquin guy was charged Friday with striving to satisfy a minimal for sexual gratification, right after a suspicious bystander flagged down law enforcement at a Starbucks on North Avenue in Carol Stream.

Roger Rice, 63, of the 1500 block of Meghan Avenue, is charged with just one count of grooming and just one depend of touring to fulfill a slight, in accordance to DuPage County courtroom documents. As of Saturday afternoon, he was staying held in the DuPage County jail on $25,000 bail.

















































He was arrested by Carol Stream law enforcement at 10 a.m. Friday.

The fees accuse him of employing electronic communications to entice, solicit, lure or seduce a small in to committing illegal sexual carry out.

According to a news launch from the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s business, a bystander in the Starbucks parking ton at North and Schmale Highway alerted law enforcement.

Rice was there to fulfill someone he believed to be 15-calendar year-previous boy for intercourse, according to the information release. They achieved on an world-wide-web dating web site.

“This situation is however yet another illustration of how sexual predators focus on our young children and should really serve as a reminder to mom and dad to focus on with their children the dangers lurking on the internet,” State’s Attorney Robert Berlin mentioned in the information release.















































