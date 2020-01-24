Alhambra, 17-year-old missing man found alive after sending worrying text to mother

ALHAMBRA, California (KABC) – A 17-year-old girl who disappeared from Alhambra on Wednesday after sending a disturbing text to her mother has been found, officials said on Thursday.

Emily Suarez was last seen at around 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday as she walked away from Century High School along block 100 of South Marengo Avenue in Alhambra, according to a Facebook article in the department.

Suarez’s uncle said she had texted his mother about a man who was trying to talk to him from a car. It was the last time she was heard.

“This is cause for great concern. As a general rule, missing adolescents fall into the category of runaways. In this case, what concerns us is that we have found no concrete evidence that Emily is running away, “said Sgt. Steven Carr.

Surveillance images of businesses along Main Street show her walking and texting just after 10 a.m.

Authorities announced Thursday afternoon that she had been found in the Inner Empire.

Investigators have now determined that she had not been removed, but have left the area voluntarily.

“I understand that it is safe and generally in good condition,” said the CEO of the Alhambra PD. Gabriel Ponce.

Further details about her condition and the circumstances of her disappearance and how she was found were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alhambra police at (626) 570-5151 or (626) 570-5157.

