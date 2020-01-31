Alhambra Lunar New Year Event Canceled Due to Coronavirus Problems

ALHAMBRA, California (KABC) – Since Lunar New Year is the biggest event of the year for the Chinese community, the decision to cancel the Alhambra celebration due to concerns about the coronavirus has been a decision difficult.

“Thousands of people. Over 200 sellers, performers, think about all the consequences, the impact,” said Felix Guo, senior vice president of Multicultural Radio Broadcasting Inc., which partners with the Alhambra Chamber of Commerce to organize the event.

He is also a radio host with the company, which talks about coronavirus all day.

“On Chinese social media, there is nothing but talk about the coronavirus. Some is fake news. But it has managed to create a kind of panic and fear,” said Guo.

A possible low turnout, in addition to a global fear of accelerated health, led them to cancel and they say the providers were all on board.

“They told us it was the right thing to do, as well as the artists and our own people. So we all think that being responsible for public health, we have to do it and at our own expense,” said said Guo.

The organizers say they are ready to postpone the event, even if it arrives in May or June.

