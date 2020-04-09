Ali Abbas Zafar, the creator of Khalili Peele, is open on whether Lokali has influenced the budget of Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar.

Ananya Pandey & Ishaan Khattar Starr Blank Palette Update: Bollywood is one of the most affected industries in India due to the Colonavirus pandemic. The outbreak of the deadly virus has led to a public curfew and a 7-day lockdown. All theaters were closed, the films were about to be released that were postponed and those shots were being stopped.

We got into a quick chat with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar about how empty Pali’s shoot of his upcoming film as a producer was affected.

Excluded: Empty Yellow Producer Ali Abbas Zafar Lockdown opens whether Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar have affected Starr’s budget.

Talking about Ali, he said, “The Kali Pali shoot has been completed and we are now in the post-post phase. We will restart it after lock lock. “

When asked if the lockdown affected the budget in any way, he said the budget would have no such effect.

Talking ahead and summing up his point, Ali said that he was only concerned about the global pandemic and stood up to fight the country. Once all is back to normal they will be back to work.

Blank Pealy brings young Bollywood stars Ananya Pandey and Ishaan Khattar for the first time ever. The action thriller is directed by Maqbool Khan and jointly produced by Ali and Himanshu Mehra. The film, starring Jaydeep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik, was set to release on June 5, but will be postponed indefinitely now.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.