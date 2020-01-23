Ali Brigham follows father’s footsteps to GW

FRANKLIN – The last thing Bill Brigham wanted his daughter Ali to feel was as if she had to follow in George Washington.

Ali Brigham, one of the most recruited basketball players in the state, visited several schools in the country with her father. At every stop, Bill went out of his way to praise the virtues of each school, hoping to take the pressure off his daughter.

But Ali was more than happy to become the second Brigham to play basketball at GWU. She made her intentions official in November last year when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play for the settlers in the fall of 2020.

“Every time we went to school, my father tried to sell me to different things because he didn’t want to influence my decision,” Ali Brigham said. “But once I stepped onto the campus (George Washington), I liked everything.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kiI6M3ncpDQ (/ embed)

The decision did not come as a surprise to the older Brigham. Father knows best – and Bill could see how Ali walked around the campus.

“For that reason I tried to sell her at other schools,” said Brigham, a former Norwood High player who spent two seasons at Boston University before coming to George Washington in 1993. “But I could see how Ali was with the coaches there and how much she loved the area to know that they were the front runners.”

Franklin High coach John Leighton had no objections to throwing Brigham into the fire as a first-year student. Although the Hockomock League is generally regarded as one of the best basketball competitions for girls in the state, the 6-foot-4 Brigham was never surpassed.

“I had to work a little with Ali in some high school camps, so I knew she could contribute right away,” Leighton said. “(Mansfield coach) Mike Redding is one of the best coaches there is and he played a box and one on Ali and she did it well.”

Brigham came out as a second and earned Boston Herald All-Scholastic honor after averaging 15.8 points and 14.6 rebounds in leading her team to a 15-6 mark. She says her father is constantly encouraging her to work on different things to become a more diverse player.

“The best advice is something he tells me every day,” Brigham said. “Even if I do something in practice, there is always something more to work on, which I enjoyed. You never really stop better.”

The evolution continued last year as Brigham played on average more than 22 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks per game, while leading the Panthers to 21 wins and a Division 1 Central title before losing an extension heartbreaker to Springfield Central in the semi-final of the state.

That setback fueled Franklin’s fire in the 2019-2020 season. The Panthers started the year with a perfect 10-0 score, including impressive victories over Oliver Ames and Foxboro. While Brigham is a leader in scoring with 20 points per game, she is just as fast in rejecting the credit.

“I know people look at me as the big focus of the team because I’m tall,” Brigham said. “But everyone on the team contributes and that is what makes us win. We were so close last year and we know what we have to work on to get a championship match. “

Do you have a similar story in your community? Feel free to let me know at donato.ventura@bostonherald.com