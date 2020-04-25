Ali Fazal showed Riva Chadha’s proposal without ‘scaring’ him

Ali Fazal and Cha Chadha were due to get married in April, but the couple had to postpone their wedding due to a coronavirus outbreak. Unlike other couples who spend quality time in the middle of the bandh, Ali and Richa live far away from each other even though they are in the same city. Recently, during an interview, Ali finally revealed how he proposed to his Ladylove Richa.

In a recent interview, it became clear how Ali Fazal proposed to his girlfriend. He revealed that it all happened quite randomly and nothing was planned. When he proposed to Rich, he also shared that the bell did not ring. Ali felt it was the right time with the right place and he took the chance.

Ali Fazal reveals he was scared of BP ‘Sh * t’ at the offer of Rev. Chadha and without the ring.

In an interview with Zoom, Ali revealed what had happened when he went to propose the move, saying: “Such a random thing happened. Honestly, I didn’t even have a ring. I thought this was the right moment, this is the best place on the planet and I thought I didn’t want to miss this opportunity. “

Ali said: “I was terrified, even though we had already discussed it. Ali also said that no matter how close the couple is, the moment is always scary, adding, “The girl can say ‘sorry man … wait a minute.’

Rumors of a relationship between Ali and Richa started when they were shooting for the movie Fukre. The couple made their relationship public while Ali was on the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival.

