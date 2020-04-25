Ali Fazal wants to call Joy Lobo of ‘I Idiots’ and give her a hug.

Actor Ali Fazal says that when given the chance, he would meet Joy Lobo and Zafar, the characters he played in the series “I Idiots” and “Fukre”, respectively.

Asked which two people he would like to spend time with in a fictional situation, Ali told IANS: “I call Joy Lobo from ‘I Idiots’ and give him a hug. I think he was most needed when he committed suicide in this film. He was under a lot of pressure and did not listen to her creative ideas. He wanted to express so much he couldn’t and he shouted “Give me some incense” from the dark emotional phase of his life as a young student. I want to call him, hug him and say, “Brother, get rid of the load, everything will be fine, before he commits suicide.”

Ali added: “I live alone and now I’m doing all my housework – magic-poncha-bartan – it’s boring for me. So I want to invite Zafar from ‘Fukre’ and play him guitar and recite poetry! I don’t cook pilaf, I can serve it! “

The actor feels lucky to be able to take care of all the basics in this hour of epidemic. “We have a balcony to stand and do a lot of fun activities, while a lot of people are homeless. The spice is anything, the poor in Musebet are so hi. The hearth of their house is off.” My heart goes out to them, really, “he said.

