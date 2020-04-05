Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and the chef’s hat with her skills make you jealous!

After spending time honoring her writing skills a few days ago, Alia Bhatt seems to have developed culinary arts to spend her woodwork hours. The actress baked a grainless Paleo bread on Saturday.

Not only Alia, her sister Shaheen also participated in baking activities as she looked like water chocolate cake in her mouth.

Alia Bhatt was envious of the chef’s hat and her skills with sister Shaheen Bhat!

Sharing a photo of bread and cake on Instagram, Alia wrote: “Sitting at home .. and baking a little with sister @Shahinb made real chocolate cake and I made grain free Paleo banana bread.”

Commenting on Alia’s post, Jacqueline Fernandez writes: “Yum”.

Kriti Sanon asked Alia for advice and commented: “A similar effort was being made today. Bless me And any suggestions? “

Sonia Razdan, mother of Alia and Shaheen, commented: “Still waiting for my part.”

Huma Qureshi also asked for baking.

Meanwhile, reports say that Alia is tying up rumor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in late December. The alleged wedding is allegedly held in Mumbai with many b-towners who have opted for foreign destination weddings in the past.

