Alibaba Cloud Launches $ 30 Million Program To Help Global Small And Medium Businesses Amid Pandidic Covid-19

Alibaba Cloud, the data intelligence backbone of the Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, has launched a $ 30 million program to provide technological aid to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as the global economy is hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

A support package of 12 key products will be open for application between Thursday and June 22nd for new SME customers worldwide. Selected applicants will receive free cloud services for a limited period of time.

The package includes the company’s elastic processing service, which powers low-latency cloud applications, the object storage service, which offers storage and backup of encrypted data in the cloud, as well as security products and Alibaba’s Web Application Firewall, according to a company statement on Thursday.

Alibaba’s current customers for SMEs will also receive product coupons to help them expand or update their cloud applications, the company added, adding that it will also reach SME associations to meet their members’ technological needs as they fight the pandemic.

“Covid-19 has created unprecedented challenges and vulnerabilities for the global economy and in particular for SMEs, which often face financial constraints and limited access to technological support,” said Selina Yuan, president of Alibaba Cloud’s international business. Intelligence.

Alibaba will invest an additional 200 billion yuan in the cloud to encourage digital change

“(This program) aims to provide necessary and timely help to SMEs so that they can respond quickly to the current crisis by accelerating their digital transformation and emerging from the current stronger and more resistant pandemic.”

The move came after Alibaba Cloud announced Monday that it would invest another 200 billion yuan (US $ 28.2 billion) over the next three years in cloud infrastructure to accelerate the digital transformation of companies in China following the Covid pandemic. 19.

Alibaba is not the first Chinese tech giant to offer help to small businesses. In February, Beijing-based JD.com said it will allocate nearly 500 million yuan to support SMEs using its e-commerce, logistics, financial, cloud and AI resources.

Cloud computing has become one of Alibaba’s fastest growing sectors beyond its e-commerce core business. In the quarter ending December 31, cloud computing revenues grew 62% to 10.7 billion yuan, the first time it exceeded 10 billion yuan in quarterly revenues.

Alibaba Cloud is the leading cloud service provider in China, accounting for 46.1 percent of the Chinese market in 2019, followed by Tencent Cloud, Amazon Web Services and Baidu AI Cloud, according to a report released in March by research firm Canalys.

Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.

