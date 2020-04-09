Alice Cooper, Megadeth, Anthrax, 5 Finger Dying Punch Users To Acquire Component In Fundraising Celebration

On Saturday, April 11, David Ellefson Youth Songs Foundation, the nonprofit charity started off by Grammy-profitable MEGADETH co-founder and bassist David Ellefson, will lover with Grammy New music Training Coalition to host “Oh Say Can You Stream”, a livestream online fundraiser, driven by Cisco Webex to elevate income for the “School’s Out” initiative which supplies on the internet lessons, instruments and equipment to kids and aspiring musicians all through quarantine, and other COVID-19 relief charities.

The function kicks off at 3 p.m. CT / 4 p.m. ET can be streamed on Grammy Tunes Schooling Coalition‘s Twitch and Facebook, Ellefson‘s Facebook and YouTube channels, and David Ellefson Youth Music Basis‘s Fb website page.

Hosted by Ellefson with partner and solo band vocalist Thom Hazaert, “Oh Say Can You Stream” capabilities co-hosts Don Jamieson, Jim Florentine, Craig Gass, Drew Fortier and Riki Rachtman. The nine-as well as-hour marathon streaming fundraiser will attribute appearances and performances from artists and stars, which includes

* Alice Cooper



* Charlie Benante (ANTHRAX)



* Chris Kael (5 FINGER Loss of life PUNCH)



* Dirk Verbeuren (MEGADETH)



* Kiko Loureiro (MEGADETH)



* Darryl “DMC” McDaniels (Run DMC)



* Frank Hannon (TESLA)



* Elias Soriano (NONPOINT)



* Drake Bell



* PJ Farley (TRIXTER, RA)



* Daniel De Los Reyes (ZAC BROWN BAND)



* John Driskell Hopkins (ZAC BROWN BAND)



* Danny Cooksey (Undesirable4Excellent)



* Rob Caggiano (VOLBEAT)



* Alex Skolnick (Testament)



* Carmine Appice (VANILLA FUDGE, ROD STEWART, KING KOBRA)



* Dave Alvin (WHITE TRASH)



* Ari Lehman (Friday The 13th)



* Jason Bieler (SAIGON KICK)



* Nita Strauss (ALICE COOPER)



* Carla Harvey (BUTCHER Babies)

Ellefson will also perform a distant acoustic established with his eponymous solo band, showcasing Italian guitarist and drummer Andy Martongelli and Paolo Caridi. The general performance will include their new single “Very simple Truth”, out now, with all proceeds likely to the Italian Red Cross COVID-19 relief endeavours.

“When we introduced the School’s Out initiative, we realized the fast effects it experienced, as we obtained pretty much 1000 applications in the 1st week,” suggests Hazaert. “We pretty promptly understood this was a little something we wanted to get to the next stage, and actually started serious fundraising efforts to improve the scope of what we had been ready to do.”

“When a person particular person suffers, we all endure, and this is an unprecedented second in background when all of us all-around the earth are united for a typical bring about, specially in the music group,” provides Ellefson. “As I saw so numerous of my close friends who are ‘hired gun musicians,’ session gamers, and many others., all shedding so a lot perform, we all noticed months of work vanish right before our eyes. We considered we could produce an chance to definitely do some excellent on numerous fronts. So quite a few of our close friends have been so generous with their time, and it truly is a fantastic initiative to be ready to not only give kids some thing good to keep on to, but also hold some of our friends operating in this unsure time.”

The David Ellefson Youth Songs Basis is an affiliate of the Grammy Audio Instruction Coalition (GMEC), a collaborative motion whose target is making certain all pupils in community educational facilities throughout The usa have audio training.

“Our Coalition of supporters of general public audio training figures extra than 70 businesses, and the David Ellefson Youth Music Basis joined us early on,” says Grammy New music Schooling Coalition executive director Lee Whitmore. “David‘s enduring assist for what tunes does in students’ lives is unwavering. ‘Oh Say Can You Stream’ has an remarkable lineup. It will be awe-inspiring, supporting kids, new music schooling, and encouraging supply COVID-19 aid in our communities.”

For the entire lineup and aspects, go to ellefsonyouthmusicfoundation.org.

