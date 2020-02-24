[ALICE COOPER, SAXON, SKID ROW, KIX, L.A. GUNS Among the Verified Artists For 2021 MONSTERS OF ROCK Cruise]

Alice Cooper will headline the 2021 version of the Monsters Of Rock cruise, departing from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on Monday, February eight for 5 days and evenings, with two amazing ports of contact: Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic and Labadee, Haiti. Other verified functions consist of Nuts LIXX, ECLIPSE, KIX, L.A. GUNS, LIT, LOUDNESS, Michael Monroe, Pat Travers, PINK Cream 69, ROSE TATTOO, SAXON, SKID ROW, Tom Keifer and XYZ.

The Royal Caribbean ship Independence Of The Seas will at the time all over again be the residence to 50 rock and roll bands, and 1000’s of their enthusiasts, over five evenings at sea.

Independence Of The Seas is the third of Royal Caribbean‘s Liberty-class vessels and not long ago received a massive makeover as element of the cruise line’s “Royal Amplified” application. In addition to a ship wide refresh, new bars and dining places were being included. She has gained some wonderful accolades about the decades and she is absolutely a preferred amongst visitors.

With so considerably to do on the Independence of the Seas, you will in no way uncover you bored. Defy gravity as you strap into the Sky Pad — the newest digital actuality and bungee trampoline attraction onboard, get your blood pumping as you speed to the base of the twin racing water slides, or sneak in some R&R and pamper by yourself in the entire world-class Vitality At Sea spa.

What about bars and eating? No matter if you have to have a swift cocktail crack at the Solarium Bar or locate oneself seeking to unwind with mates more than an evening of Rustic Italian eats at Giovanni’s Desk, you will not be disappointed by the bar and dining choices obtainable on board.

Who does not appreciate a sweet take care of on the go? Hold your power up with a minimal assistance from Sugar Seaside, a sweet shop that is actually a sugar addict’s dream occur accurate.

Need anything fried to decide you up and get you as a result of the evening’s displays? Fish And Ships will be your new onboard guilty enjoyment! Freshly battered cod, hand minimize fries and a chilly one particular by the pool…doesn’t get a lot much better than that!

And of course, one of the most wonderful hangouts aboard is Playmakers Bar And Arcade — an magnificent spot to satisfy up with close friends, get evening meal and several beverages in between displays.

This will when yet again be a “WOW” ship with some of the finest public spaces, bars and restaurants at sea. Paired with extraordinary Monsters Of Rock cruise tunes and gatherings, 2021 will knock it out of the park!