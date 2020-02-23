alice-cooper-to-make-visual-appearance-in-second-episode-of-amy-poehler’s-‘duncanville’

Alice Cooper has disclosed that he will be making an look on the second episode of Amy Poehler’s new animated series Duncanville.

The FOX collection, which premiered its 1st episode final 7 days (February 16), follows “an common child named Duncan [who] desires of making it massive devoid of getting to use a suit and tie to do so.”

Tonight’s (February 23) episode – titled ‘Read Head Redemption’ – will see Cooper make a visitor visual appearance in one of dad Jack’s (played by Ty Burrell) flashbacks.

Tasked with decluttering the garage, Jack struggles to portion with a guillotine that was at the time owned by the rock icon. In a flashback, viewers study how he arrived into possession of the phase prop.

Sharing the clip on Twitter, Cooper’s formal Twitter tweeted: “I’ve been animated! Really don’t pass up Alice on tonight’s episode of @duncanvillefox at 8: 30/7: 30c just after the Simpsons on FOX.”

See the clip below:

Duncanville was developed by Poehler along with The Simpsons alums Julie Thacker Scully and Mike Scully.

Previous month, Aerosmith had been honoured with performances from the likes of Kesha, Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp, Jessie J and John Legend, at the MusiCares ‘Person of the Year’ gala in Los Angeles.

The party, which raised over $6 million for charity, is element of the Grammy Recording Academy’s philanthropic arm. MusiCares helps musicians and other business professionals in medical, psychological and financial have to have.

Meanwhile, Hollywood Vampires, the group that Alice Cooper is in with Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, are heading to be touring the United kingdom later on 12 months.

The group will play Leeds, Glasgow, London and Birmingham in assist of their most up-to-date album, ‘Rise’ and will be joined by Primal Scream.