[alice-in-chains-guitarist-jerry-cantrell-is-functioning-on-a-new-solo-album]

Jerry Cantrell has discovered he’s working on a new solo album.

The Alice In Chains guitarist was talking with Jeremy Parsons and Melody Chiu from PeopleTV on the purple carpet of the MusicCares Individual Of The Yr ceremony, which this year paid tribute to Aerosmith.

Cantrell said: “I’m performing on a new document myself, so, frequently, when I am in that kind of a method, I very a great deal really don’t listen to just about anything until eventually I’m done, so very little creeps in there.

“I did a few of displays in December in Los Angeles with some pals, and I obtained to play some of my content from my solo documents.

“When I am with Alice In Chains, I’m with Alice In Chains, and that takes the bulk of my time. This year, we’re getting a minimal time off, so if you preferred any of the solo function that I did or the do the job with Alice In Chains, I am confident you may possibly like some of this things too.”

Cantrell’s very last solo album was 2002’s Degradation Journey which he recorded with Robert Trujillo just just before the bassist joined Metallica, and Faith No Far more drummer Mike Bordin.

News of Cantrell’s new solo document follows the launch of Alice In Chains frontman William DuVall’s solo outing on One particular On your own, which was launched in October 2019.

DuVall will head out on tour throughout the British isles and Europe in assist of the report all through March and April.

Alice In Chains launched their most up-to-date album Rainier Fog in 2018.

<noscript><iframe allowfullscreen="" data-lazy-priority="high" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ibg53vty8bE"></noscript>