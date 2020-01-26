Alicia Keys announces a Can’t-Miss 2020 summer tour

Alicia Keys doesn’t have the voice of an angel, she has the voice of angels. For almost 20 years now, Keys has been such a beautiful and tangible voice in the music world. It is one of those talents that is just a reminder of the beauty of creativity and the powerful effect that an artist can achieve only with his voice. It’s a good week for Keys fans, as it has announced new tour dates and is back to host the Grammy Awards.
A new album
The keys made its debut in 2001 with “Seduction.” Since then, her voice and songwriting have only grown stronger and continue to stun. She has released a total of six albums and a variety of hits, including “Girl on Fire” and “No One.” Recently, he announced a new album titled “ALICIA”, which will be released on March 25th. To promote the album, Keys & Company released a music video for “Underdog”:
In addition to a new album, Keys has an autobiography released in March, we should order it as soon as possible, entitled “More Myself: A Journey”. It is a time in her life when she embraces her voice wholeheartedly and stops censoring herself. Keys co-authored the book with Michelle Burford.
The Grammy Awards
Keys hosted and delivered one of the most entertaining Grammy awards in recent memory last year. The awards show was wise enough not to correct what’s not broken and to have the keys back to light up the event. Although the Grammy Awards are determined by upset, questionable taste and surprising lack of diversity in voters, at least the Keys will help make the most of the follow-up with her presence. Here’s why we watch this year, as this video reminds us of last year’s show:
This time Alicia Keys made Nick Offerman Cry
Do you know who had one of the best takes on Alicia Keys songwriting experience? The great Nick Offerman, well-known to Ron Ron Swanson. Men’s Health asked him about bravery. In response, the Offeror said that one of the most frustrating acts is to cry when moving or touching. The example of the actor? An exciting night at an Alicia Keys concert. It’s a story that’s always worth sharing:
We have sold this strange John Wayne mentality that situations and violence are vital to being a man. I would prefer to embrace the punch. Shouting at something that moves you to joy or sadness is just as masculine as cutting a tree or hitting a bad one. To answer your question, I recently saw Alicia Keys playing live. I had never seen her before, and the simple golden, heavenly talent she emanated from her song had both my wife and I in tears. What a wonderful gift she has. Her voice is so great. And I had no shame [for crying] If you live your life open with your emotions, this is a silly attitude more than burying them. “
Full Travel Dates
Per usual for event concerts, tickets are not easily accessible to watch the Keys live. Even cheap seats are not cheap. But again, she’s Alicia Keys and her voice is well worth every penny. Here are the full tour dates:
06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/07 – Manchester, England @ Manchester
06/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena
06/10 – London, United Kingdom @ O2
06/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis
06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena
06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe
06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
06/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle
06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena
07/01 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels arena
07/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
07/07 – Barcelona, ES @ Palau Sant Jordi
07/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena
07/11 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
07/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena
07/17 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena
07/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion
07/20 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena
07/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily Post
07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater
08/02 – Nashville Amphitheater, TN @ Ascend
08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Amphitheater Credit Union
08/05 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion
08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM Nacional Harbor
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
08/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
08/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater
08/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion
08/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion
08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater
08/27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater
08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
09/02 – Portland, Ή @ Cloud Theater at the Moda Center
09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater
09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Offshore Ferry Theater
09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater
09/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center
09/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/19 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center
09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center
09/22 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena