Alicia Keys announces a Can’t-Miss 2020 summer tour

Alicia Keys doesn’t have the voice of an angel, she has the voice of angels. For almost 20 years now, Keys has been such a beautiful and tangible voice in the music world. It is one of those talents that is just a reminder of the beauty of creativity and the powerful effect that an artist can achieve only with his voice. It’s a good week for Keys fans, as it has announced new tour dates and is back to host the Grammy Awards.

A new album

The keys made its debut in 2001 with “Seduction.” Since then, her voice and songwriting have only grown stronger and continue to stun. She has released a total of six albums and a variety of hits, including “Girl on Fire” and “No One.” Recently, he announced a new album titled “ALICIA”, which will be released on March 25th. To promote the album, Keys & Company released a music video for “Underdog”:

In addition to a new album, Keys has an autobiography released in March, we should order it as soon as possible, entitled “More Myself: A Journey”. It is a time in her life when she embraces her voice wholeheartedly and stops censoring herself. Keys co-authored the book with Michelle Burford.

The Grammy Awards

Keys hosted and delivered one of the most entertaining Grammy awards in recent memory last year. The awards show was wise enough not to correct what’s not broken and to have the keys back to light up the event. Although the Grammy Awards are determined by upset, questionable taste and surprising lack of diversity in voters, at least the Keys will help make the most of the follow-up with her presence. Here’s why we watch this year, as this video reminds us of last year’s show:

This time Alicia Keys made Nick Offerman Cry

Do you know who had one of the best takes on Alicia Keys songwriting experience? The great Nick Offerman, well-known to Ron Ron Swanson. Men’s Health asked him about bravery. In response, the Offeror said that one of the most frustrating acts is to cry when moving or touching. The example of the actor? An exciting night at an Alicia Keys concert. It’s a story that’s always worth sharing:

We have sold this strange John Wayne mentality that situations and violence are vital to being a man. I would prefer to embrace the punch. Shouting at something that moves you to joy or sadness is just as masculine as cutting a tree or hitting a bad one. To answer your question, I recently saw Alicia Keys playing live. I had never seen her before, and the simple golden, heavenly talent she emanated from her song had both my wife and I in tears. What a wonderful gift she has. Her voice is so great. And I had no shame [for crying] If you live your life open with your emotions, this is a silly attitude more than burying them. “

Full Travel Dates

Per usual for event concerts, tickets are not easily accessible to watch the Keys live. Even cheap seats are not cheap. But again, she’s Alicia Keys and her voice is well worth every penny. Here are the full tour dates:

06/05 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/07 – Manchester, England @ Manchester

06/08 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham Arena

06/10 – London, United Kingdom @ O2

06/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclaycard Arena

06/16 – Stockholm, SE @ Ericsson Globe

06/17 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

06/19 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle

06/25 – Prague, CZ @ O2 Arena

07/01 – Paris, FR @ Accorhotels arena

07/04 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

07/07 – Barcelona, ​​ES @ Palau Sant Jordi

07/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena

07/11 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

07/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena

07/17 – Mannheim, DE @ SAP Arena

07/18 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion

07/20 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena

07/28 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily Post

07/30 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheater

08/02 – Nashville Amphitheater, TN @ Ascend

08/04 – Charlotte, NC @ Amphitheater Credit Union

08/05 – Baltimore, MD @ MECU Pavilion

08/07 – Washington, DC @ The Theater at MGM Nacional Harbor

08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

08/11 – Boston, MA @ Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

08/14 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

08/16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/18 – Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater

08/19 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

08/21 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/25 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion

08/26 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theater

08/27 – Denver, CO @ Bellco Theater

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

09/02 – Portland, Ή @ Cloud Theater at the Moda Center

09/04 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theater

09/11 – San Diego, CA @ Offshore Ferry Theater

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theater

09/15 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center

09/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ Dr. Phillips Center

09/20 – Tampa, FL @ Hard Rock Event Center

09/22 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena