Alicia Silverstone reveals “rage” about physical insanity after starring as Batman & Robin

No one came out of the smoke like in 1997 Batman to Robin inviolable, however Alicia Silverstoneand the hatred was very personal.

In a recent interview Guardian, the actor revealed about the heights and heights of his long career in Hollywood. He focused his time on reflecting on how it had created so many negative aspects in his body.

Silverstone is a 90’s girl Cluelessthis led to his most recent role Batman blockbuster. The movie starred George Clooney to Chris rightDonnell directs Joel Schumacher, significant mistakes, minimal success Batman movies to this day.

Poison Ivy fans have never recovered.

He admits that he is 43 years old from his experience playing Batgir in this movie Guardian:.

It’s not really my favorite movie experience. ”

The worst thing that happened after the release of this film was that a 20-year-old man became a victim of physical abuse. He was chased out of the airport, attacked by paparazzi’s “Fatgirl” and met with strong opposition, and the journalist asked him what his bra was like. (Talk about dreams!)

He recalled the horrible treatment:

They laugh when I was little. It was very harmful, but I knew they were wrong. I was not mistaken. I knew it wasn’t appropriate to make fun of someone’s body shape.

Because of this negative experience, Silverstone said, “he stopped acting for a long time.” However, when he lost his worst patience, he came out stronger and smarter on the other side:

“It simply came to our notice then that the working conditions were deteriorating,” he said. No, I didn’t say “f ** k” and he came out like a warrior, but I’m still going. Well, I know what’s going on, I’m not going to get close to it. “

Despite the difficult situation in the film, the star was able to come up with some positive things from his experience. He’s ready to play Battle again! In a recent interview Collider, he said:

“I loved all the pictures of Michael Goff (played by Alfred). Michael Gogh is a dream and I love him very much. So it’s great to be around him, and I’m proud of myself. I love the scene of the fight with Uma Thurman. It’s fun. But I want to do it again and again like this woman! I think it’s better. ”

Look at the silver stone like Batvuman MINE! Now we just need to get George Clooney on the plane!

