Alien Tango

Dalston Victoria, London

January 10, 2020

Alien Tango caught Keith Goldhanger’s attention at last year’s Sŵn festival in Cardiff. He is now familiar with the tunes he heard that afternoon and went looking for a new look in East London.

Some people we often see on stage in this century are natural pop stars, a description aimed at people with flair and flamboyance, it can feel like a person from another universe has infiltrated our lives and of course it helps to minimum of three or four great tunes to perform for us. They don’t all need thousands of fans (although it sometimes helps) and for those of us who would like to call everyone a pop star, we think we should use this term when describing people like Alberto Garcia Roca, front man of ALIEN TANGO who we would like you to take a look when you are entertained by the wild and crazy is something you would like to aim for when you leave the house in the evening.

Alberto came to Murcia from Murcia in Spain a few years ago and has been walking on the floor in European stages for a few years now and raised the eyebrows of the new music fans among us when we recently met him and his three co-workers. The Swn Festival in Cardiff ran for years. He embodied the reasons why some of us jumped from location to location for three days during events like this and by the time we got home to press the play buttons placed on the screens of our laptops, we knew this was an action which we need to see again (and again).

Friday nights in Dalston are weird things these days. The Victoria is filled with people we think they know what they’re looking at, but probably wouldn’t be here if it was a Tuesday night.

The chatter level is high. Those in charge are also the same people who shout loudly between the songs (as long as they are not in full conversation) and to remind us that it is not Saturday night, many people still have bags around their feet. A quick pint after work to watch a band that we’ve all caught earlier and dragged through all the songs and videos since the last meeting is what this is. Alien Tango probably deserves more and hopefully they will eventually achieve more, because we are sure that many of you may not have seen or heard this band yet and would appreciate it for at least half an hour in the same room or half an hour by listening to the music currently available (see below).

The band consists of five pieces tonight. It is a crazy, splendidly beautiful forty minutes that contains all the hits we have recently fallen in love with. They stop halfway through the foot-pounding disco-dancing Sexy Time to ensure that no one shuffling their feet is already paying full attention. Alberto’s arm is now on the same side of his head as the other arm, his legs are already placed in every corner where someone can place his legs on without falling and the melodies we get are crazy and sweet with surprising twists and turns are contagious and contagious without crossing the border to cabaret of the Rocky Horror type. His eyes hardly get a mention here, you have to see this play for yourself.

It’s a bit stupid but not stupid, we hear The Rutles on acid, Flaming Lips two, Sparks, Muse, Queen and we see a figure before us that looks like a Stretch Armstrong version of Lias Saudi. It’s like watching a band that Freddie Mercury decided to form ten years before he ever heard a standard run of the mill rock music and as said after they first saw it in Cardiff, it was the band that should have become The Darkness in instead of the faint assembly line (cock) rock outfit they became. Amazing Stories is a national anthem that those familiar with want to sing with, Honey is the perfect song to hear while you hang over your friends ten minutes before you vomit and of course, the aforementioned Sexy is the melody that keeps you from chatting with you friends to begin to realize that there are people in the room who want to hear the music as opposed to one of the drunken ramblings we hear from some people in the room tonight.

It kind of works on a Friday night after the offices in the city are closed, but ideally Alien Tango is the band that you should accidentally see after a walk in small corners and holes at 4 o’clock during the big summer festivals. Or four in the afternoon if you happen to meet them like we did in Wales last year.

Take your friends and tell them that Alien Tango is the best Eurovision band that will never take part in the Eurovision Song Contest and keep listening to them, whether you are driving through the countryside or dancing in front of the door after half a bottle of vodka in the Uber room is coming to take something that is just as exciting.

Look so much, believe it, they are crazy things.

Brilliant, synthetic pop-elastic bonkers.

Here is a playlist with their biggest hits:

Here is a playlist with their biggest hits:

