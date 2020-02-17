[alison-brie-teases-‘community’-movie-might-at-last-be-occurring]

The return of hit sitcom Group is hunting significantly much more probable now, as cast member Alison Brie has taken to Reddit to reveal discussions around a probable movie are ongoing.

Brie played Annie Edison in all 6 seasons of the NBC comedy, which advised the tale of an eclectic group of pupils at a neighborhood higher education in the fictional town of Greendale, Colorado. Now, five decades following the last episodes aired, Brie has commented on ongoing fan speculation about a film.

Requested no matter whether there was “any information about the Local community movie” through a Reddit AMA (Inquire Me Nearly anything) Q&A session, Brie responded: “[I’ve] essentially obtained an interesting call about it this week…stay tuned…”

It is not the first time users of the Community cast have teased a reunion. In November 2019, numerous stars of the 110-episode collection appeared onstage as part of the Vulture Festival, which took area at the Hollywood Roosevelt resort in Los Angeles.

Attending the panel were cast users Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Danny Pudi, Jim Rash, Yvette Nicole Brown and Ken Jeong, alongside writers Chris McKenna and Dan Harmon – in essence anyone who labored on and starred in the exhibit minus Donald Glover – aka Childish Gambino.

For the duration of the occasion, creator Dan Harmon was requested if he would publish a attribute-size film of the present. “Who’s supposed to say ‘everyone do this?’ That is what I’ve normally explained. How does it transpire?” he mentioned.

“Sounds like it begins with you, Dan,” Alison Brie responded, before the rest of the attending solid associates proceeded to connect them selves to the task, if Harmon were to produce it.

Speak of a film edition has been ongoing even considering that the early seasons of Local community, in huge part because of to a repeated joke in the tale that the team of close friends would stay alongside one another for “six seasons and a movie”. After the clearly show returned in 2015 for its sixth and closing batch of episodes, the missing movie remains the only promised piece of articles nonetheless to air.