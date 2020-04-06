Alison Hammond calls on Netflix to revive Big Brother for the UK

Alison thinks it’s time for Big Brother to return (photo: Getty / C5)

Alison Hammond called on Big Brother to get a new awakening, two years after he was canceled by Channel 5.

The long-standing reality series, which began in 2000, is to thank you for starting the career of the star This Morning – because her appearance in the third series has established her as a favorite.

But after switching to channel 5 from channel 4, some controversial moments from the series and decreasing ratings, the Big Brother house was closed for the last time in 2018.

But Alison thinks it’s time to bring her back – especially since people at home isolate and talk only with Metro.co.uk, Alison said: “Of course, definitely. They should (bring it to life)! ”

“You know, I don’t really understand why they stopped it,” she continued. “I don’t know what the problem was.

“I felt so many people watching this! I don’t think their grades are correct. Not really

Alison first found fame in the series in 2003 (Photo: Channel4)

TV personality still loves reality shows very much (Credit: S Meddle / ITV / REX)

“I think … hey, maybe Netflix will buy it! You never know – the star teased.

Hey, Netflix performs … if you read this, we would be completely aboard this kind of awakening.

In the meantime, Alison has revealed to us what she is watching now as part of the What I Binge series – and is preparing for the “rubber television” that exists thanks to the groundbreaking Big Brother, which was the first of its kind when it started.

From Undercover Girlfriends to Tiny House Nation, the star also presented the perfect idea for a future appearance at Midsomer Murders.

This morning is broadcast on weekdays from 10 am at ITV.

