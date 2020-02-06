Alisson Becker trains with Fluminese, but the Liverpool goalkeeper asks the media not to take a picture of him

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker has reportedly asked the media in Brazil not to take pictures of him while he was training with another club.

There is nothing to fear for Reds fans, however, as he uses his free time to maintain his fitness.

Getty Images – Getty

Alisson returned to his native Brazil during the winter break in Liverpool

The current Premier League leadership has had a break before their trip to Norwich next week.

Coach Jürgen Klopp defeated the club’s U-23 national team 1-0 in the fourth round of the FA Cup against Shrewsbury to give his players maximum downtime.

Alisson has returned to his native Brazil, where he was seen in the Maracana to cheer on his brother Muriel, who worked for Fluminese.

He is also said to have attended the club’s training grounds and attended meetings to keep in shape before the rest of the season.

He reportedly coached some of the club’s youth while Muriel and the first team prepared for the Copa Sudamericana duel in Rio de Janeiro.

“Jürgen Klopp should be in this damned shelter!” – Simon Jordan bangs Liverpool for FA Cup stance

According to O Globo, Liverpool No. 1 asked not to be photographed in any of its training sessions.

They report that he has trained with them three times and will stay with the Brazilian club for the rest of the week.