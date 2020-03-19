Alkaline Trio Releases New Ep

Chicago cult rock heroes ALKALINE TRIO have launched a new electronic three-tune EP.

“With the tour postponed and the latest state of the environment, we really feel and hope that some new songs will aid people transcend the uncertainty and probable worry they may well be feeling, if even for a couple minutes,” states Matt Skiba. “New music has often experienced a way of supporting us all cope with disagreeable situations. We can only hope that ours can do the exact same for our fans on some amount. We hope you enjoy the songs.”

The constrained-edition two-music seven-inch single is obtainable for pre-get now and is restricted to 1000 blue variant in the U.S. and 500 red in Europe. The 7-inch will element “Minds Like Minefields” on Aspect A and “Radio Violence” on Aspect B. Andriano describes “Radio Violence” as “a track about communication breakdowns, it is really about the lies we explain to ourselves and many others and it’s about shutting out individuals closest to us when we want them most.”

Observe listing

01. Minds Like Minefields



02. Radio Violence



03. Smokestack

ALKALINE TRIO‘s formerly announced North American co-headlining tour with Undesirable Religion has been postponed. The tour will be rescheduled for fall 2020 and all formerly obtained tickets will be honored.

Considering that emerging in 1996, ALKALINE TRIO has come to be a person of punk rock’s most progressive and exceptional bands of the previous 10 years, rousing a focused legion of passionate supporters with 9 admirer-adored albums and relentless all over the world touring.

The band’s new launch, “Is This Factor Cursed?”, debuted No. 2 on the latest option albums chart, No. 9 on the top rated present-day albums chart and No. 68 on the Billboard 200. The album hearkens to the inventive procedure of the early times, when the band rehearsed in a small condominium on the edge of Chicago’s Humboldt Park in the band’s hometown. Created and blended by Cameron Webb (PENNYWISE, MOTÖRHEAD), it is the first ALKALINE TRIO album written almost solely in the studio. According to the band, the album-earning procedure was comparable to that of “Possibly I am going to Catch Fireplace” — ALKALINE TRIO‘s darkly charged sophomore comprehensive-size.

