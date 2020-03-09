Alkaline Trio will release a new EP later this month

After months of teasing something in Instagram, Alkaline Trio has confirmed a new EP, which is due out later this month.

This EP will be a continuation of the album Alkaline Trio 2018 “Is This Thing Cursed?”

Frontman Matt Skiba effectively announced the release in the comments section of one of his photos to Instagram, as reported Rocksound.TVGiving users @jer_r_o some details on future recordings. (Now publication removed from Instagram.)

“I graduated from art over the weekend,” said Skiba, “and 3 songs are mixed and mastered (in physical 7” is 2 songs – one on each side Therefore punk.). “

Skiba also found that we can expect out EP: “It is beyond the day before our tour with @badreligionband”.

On Thursday, March 26 in Los Angeles will start a tour of the School trio of North America with Bad Religion, therefore, it seems that the EP, which is still to be named, will be released on Wednesday, March 25.

These details EP followed in a few weeks, “Alkaline Trio”, which is tantalizing that was recorded in the social media. The group shared a variety of photos of its members in the studio, giving a little context, what they recorded. See the posts below.

Although it took several years, as the Alkaline Trio released new music, Skiba is actively involved in the composition of Blink-182, who released “Nine” studio album last year.