“All available evidence” suggests that COVID-19 was of animal origin and was not produced in the laboratory – WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Tuesday that all available evidence suggests that the new coronavirus originated in animals in China late last year and has not been handled or produced in the laboratory.

Last week U.S. President Donald Trump said his government was trying to determine if the virus was emanating from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus pandemic emerged in December.

“All available evidence suggests that the virus is of animal origin and is not handled or constructed in a laboratory or anywhere else,” WHO spokesman Fadela Chaib said during a briefing on the Geneva news. “The virus is likely to be of animal origin.”

It was not clear, Chaib added, how the virus had crossed the species barrier for humans but “certainly” there had been an intermediate host. “Most likely it has its ecological reservoir in bats, but the way the virus got from bats to humans is still to be seen and discovered.”

He did not respond to a request to investigate whether it was possible that the virus could have inadvertently escaped from a laboratory. The Wuhan Institute of Virology rejected rumors that it synthesized the virus or allowed it to escape.

Wuhan’s laboratory partner in France sees no evidence

France said last week that so far there was no evidence of a link between the new coronavirus and the work of the P4 research laboratory in Wuhan.

“We would like to clarify that to date there is no concrete evidence confirming the information recently circulated in the United States press that establishes a link between the origins of COVID-19 and the work of the P4 laboratory in Wuhan, China,” an official from the Emmanuel Macron’s office said on April 17.

France signed an agreement with China in 2004 to establish a biosafety level 4 research laboratory on infectious diseases, the highest level, in Wuhan.

General Mark Milley, president of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, said that US intelligence indicates that coronavirus probably occurred naturally, as opposed to having been created in a laboratory in China, but there is no no certainty in either case.

The Washington Post reported last week that Trump administration’s national security officials had long suspected that Wuhan’s research facilities were the source of the new coronavirus outbreak.

Scientists are still trying to determine the origin of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but one predominant theory is that it started in a “wet market” in Wuhan, China. This has put the spotlight on China’s wet markets, with growing demands to shut them down altogether. But what are these wet markets, what makes them so controversial – and why do some think the ban is the only answer? Today on Front Burner, let’s take a dip in the Chinese world of wet markets with Peter Li, a specialist in Chinese politics of the Humane Society International. 22:51

But the U.S. and China – in conflict over issues ranging from trade, Huawei’s global expansion of 5G technology, the state of Taiwan and China’s military presence in the South China Sea – have exchanged baseless accusations.

For example, a Beijing official in the country’s foreign ministry last month claimed that the U.S. military brought the virus to China.

Meanwhile, Chaib has also been asked about the impact of last week’s Trump decision to suspend funding to the United Nations agency for the management of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are still evaluating the situation regarding the announcement of President Trump … and we will evaluate the situation and work with our partners to fill any gaps,” he said.

“It is very important to continue what we are doing not only for COVID, but for many, many, many, many other health programs,” added Chaib, referring to the action against polio, HIV and malaria among other diseases. .

He said that WHO had been funded 81% for the next two years in late March, referring to its two-year budget of $ 4.8 billion. The United States is the principal donor of the Geneva-based agency. Other great collaborators are the Gates Foundation and Great Britain.