All Black captain David Kirk says rugby ‘not mentally tough enough’ at 2019 Rugby World Cup

The great New Zealand rugby player and the first captain of the World Cup winning country, David Kirk, delivered a scathing verdict on All Blacks’ efforts at last year’s tournament in Japan – saying that players “don’t weren’t mentally tough enough “and suggesting they couldn’t be considered one of the great All Black teams.

In an interview with The Spinoff, Kirk – who won the Webb Ellis Trophy at the inaugural World Cup in 1987 – said that Steve Hansen’s team had never had a realistic chance of winning a historic hat-trick, despite the fact that she is considered the tournament favorite.

The All Blacks were stunned 19-7 by England endemic to the semifinals before winning the bronze medal match against Wales, 40-17.

England was largely beaten by South Africa in the final at Yokohama City.

The defeat to Englishman Eddie Jones, arguably the All Blacks’ worst World Cup performance, was not a surprise, said Kirk.

The All Blacks have made questionable position changes, including moving Beauden Barrett to the back seat to welcome Richie Mo’unga to the front row, and previous losses in Australia, South Africa and Ireland, as well as a multitude of injuries were warning signs. of what was to come, Kirk told The Spinoff.

“You didn’t come into this Cup thinking,” It’s a dominant team that can win tough games under pressure “, because we hadn’t seen it from them. In a way, they weren’t mentally strong enough, “said Kirk. .

“I like to think that other great All Black teams could have responded.”

David Kirk raises the Webb Ellis trophy at the 1987 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Kirk, 59, retired from rugby at just 26 and left New Zealand to undertake a Rhodes Scholarship at the University of Oxford. Already a doctor graduated from the University of Otago and graduated in medicine, he studied philosophy, politics and economics but still took the time to go to artistic events.

He has lived in Sydney for almost 20 years and for the past four years has chaired the board of directors which oversees the city’s annual arts festival.

.