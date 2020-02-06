All Black star Beauden Barrett becomes latest victim of online scam campaign

All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett has become the latest victim of an online scam campaign.

Barrett’s name and image are used without permission in Facebook ads that attempt to attract the general public by providing them with money or other valuable personal information.

Ads refer to false news that Barrett appeared on Mediaworks’ AM Show, where he told host Duncan Garner that he had discovered “a new wealth loophole” that could “turn anyone into millionaire within 3-4 months. “

READ MORE:

• Rugby League: the Catalan Dragons remained shaken following the signing of Israël Folau

• Super Rugby: Three players injured for the Blues, including All Blacks star Rieko Ioane

• Super Rugby: Rieko Ioane backs up against the Blues yet another bad break

• Rugby: the rule that will be tested in Super Rugby

Barrett has, in fact, never made such an appearance on AM Show, although there is a connection between himself and Garner and the scam itself.

In August of last year, Newshub reported that Garner himself had been the victim of a similar campaign that saw his likeness used to promote Bitcoin and “luxury cars” as part of elaborate spam advertisements.

“It is not me,” he said. “These are not my cars, I do not do Bitcoin – I do nothing with this” coin “.

“I haven’t been on Facebook for a few years.”

A screenshot of the fake news website claiming that Barrett appeared on the AM show to talk about money. Photo / provided

In the same month, Mike Hosking of Newstalk ZB criticized Facebook for not cracking down on strangely similar ads bearing his name and face.

False news used headlines such as “MIKE drops the bomb, producers forced to go directly to advertising” and “Mike confirms the allegations”.

“My photo appears in your feed, and there are a lot of things … you could see me launching some kind of product or service to join. It’s garbage – it’s spam, it’s a nonsense, “Hosking told listeners. .

“Facebook says,” We don’t allow these ads on our platforms, we have zero tolerance for people who try to use our platform for these ads. “

“Well, what the fuck, how do you explain it to me? It’s spam, it’s a scam, and somebody is giving Facebook money to run these ads for whatever purpose . “

The list of kiwi celebrities caught in similar scams is now long with TVNZ presenters Hilary Barry, Hayley Holt, Jack Tame and Daniel Faitaua, as well as ZM host Megan Papas, wealthy lister Graeme Hart and even Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Earlier, Netsafe CEO Martin Cocker told The Herald that it’s important to remember that the advertising targeting tools on Facebook and other social media platforms are open to legitimate businesses and spammers. Cocker also warned that scammers were becoming more sophisticated in their development of online scams, making it difficult to immediately identify illegal activities.

Almost anyone with a credit card could start a fake business and start targeting users with spooky details.

Users are encouraged not to enter their credit card details on websites that appear suspicious.

.