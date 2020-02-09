All Blacks coach Ian Foster highlights importance of Springbok testing

New All Blacks coach Ian Foster begs rugby bosses to maintain rivalry with South Africa.

Reports from the UK suggest that the Springboks should leave the Rugby Championship to join an extended Six Nations competition, which could have an impact on future All Blacks’ confrontations against their biggest rivals.

Foster said Newstalk ZBMartin Devlin any season without games against the Springboks would be extremely disappointing.

“My first reaction was luckily written in an English newspaper because I don’t believe in most of these things,” said Foster.

“There has been a bit of smoke around this for a while – the reality is that our board has to make sure it has a solid relationship with South Africa and is talking, what I know they have been. “

“If you take away politics, I can’t imagine an All Black year not playing with the South Africans. If you think about it, they are historically our greatest enemy.

“We need them in our competition, it’s a fantastic group of people, a fantastic country, and we need them to play here. We know they are determined to do it for the next round, we just need to make sure that we’ve got a working relationship with them and manage things. “

Foster said forces beyond the control of South African rugby could force them to consider a move they don’t want to make.

“One thing we cannot solve is the economy there and I do not know if South Africa would really like to go north, but they are under other pressures which play with their game”, a- he declared.

When considering the possibility of an extended tour of South Africa, Foster said “it would be special”.

“Any visit there in a black jersey is special, just because of the respect we have for them. It must continue,” he said.

Ian Foster stressed the importance of testing against the Springboks. Photo / Photosport

Foster was also questioned about his preferred position for half-star Beauden Barrett, who was moved from # 10 to the back for last year’s bad World Cup campaign.

Foster said, “He’s world class 10, I love him at 10.

“We played him at 15 for several reasons, including the form of Richie (Mo’unga) and he made this decision quite easily. We know we had a game plan that would ensure that the two were heavily involved in the game. Overall I felt it was working very well.

“I know we lost the semi-final – the fact is that Beauden touched the ball as much as he would normally.

“But we want to see the shape on the park now. In the case of Beauden, he comes back late, he will come back humming, he is really excited; he will play at No. 10 for the Blues, and let’s see what happens.”

“Anyway, I want a game he is heavily involved with.”

Regarding his controversial selection as All Black coach against popular Crusader triple title winner Scott Robertson, Foster said: “I have only had support in the past few months.

“I know the support will not come from everyone on a personal level, but I hope it will come 100% for the team.”

