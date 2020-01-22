All-Clad cookware is up to 81% off, so get your kitchen ready

Some of the best cookware you will ever own, now hundreds of dollars off

Everything is clothed

It’s time to overcome your distrust of words like “outdated” and “factory seconds”.

These not entirely new names do not mean that you will receive damaged goods. Well, it is you, but it means minor aesthetic imperfections in the aesthetic sense, not in terms of performance.

In the case of All-Clad, a high-end cookware series, this may even mean that only the packaging is messed up (and you recycle it pretty quickly, right?), Or that the cookware is outdated (the word again) from the brand to its “original performance and beauty”.

The cookware itself is durable, looks good, and is worth a restaurant. If you accept a brand new product, you will get a 40-80% discount on pans, Dutch ovens, cutlery and other assorted cookware in seconds at the company’s factory.

Note: You must agree to the terms and conditions to access the sale (click “Yes” and provide your email address). The sale ends Thursday night. It is a flat shipping fee of $ 7.95. Orders are shipped within 7-10 business days.

A few favorites from the sale:

If you have an earlier ENCORE pan, you can also return it for a discount.

10-inch ENCORE roasting fan, non-stick / stainless steel

The middle copper layer helps with the heat distribution and reduces the weight of the pot

3-Qt. Sauce pan with lid / copper core

With extra long and removable shaft (here you can make your own joke)

Hand blender / stainless steel

Has four pre-programmed settings and an intelligent timer

8.4-liter pressure cooker

With three roasts, two sauces and a frying pan as well as soup and soup pots (and lids)

13-piece non-stick cookware set / hard anodized

