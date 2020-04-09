All Countries Evenly Coronavirus Curve

Countries that flatten the coronavirus curve

STR / Getty

While novel coronaviruses continue to spread throughout the world, a number of countries are starting to flatten the curve.

In these countries, leveling the curve does not mean directly ending coronavirus, but instead a slow decline in the number of new cases. Decreasing the number of new cases helps reduce the number of hospitalizations and deaths, providing more capacity among the health care system, which ensures hospitals and medical facilities will not be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Data from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), Washington University, provides detailed charts showing various coronavirus curves in various countries around the world.

According to data provided by IHME, countries such as France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, Spain and China have leveled the coronavirus curve.

Spain and Italy have the second and third most reported cases in the world behind the US, but the two European countries are beginning to see a decrease in the number of new cases reported when the peak of the disease has passed. France, Ireland, Portugal and China have also passed the peak of the virus in their countries and flattened the curve.

In the charts produced by IHME, Greece and Germany have not yet reached the peak of the virus, but it is projected that they will not see the lack of medical resources needed to treat infected patients.

In all cases, these countries used social distance and quarantine measures to derive new cases.

China, where the virus originated, was the first country to implement a lockdown in early January when the virus began to spread rapidly. COVID-19 cases jumped in China in February, and have slowly declined since then. According to the tracker provided by Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 82,000 cases and at least 3,339 deaths in China. The Asian nation has also witnessed more than 77,000 recovery. However, there is a dispute among the intelligence community, including the US, that China does not report accurate figures regarding the virus.

National lockouts were also carried out in France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Ireland and Germany. This lockout includes closing down unimportant businesses and schools, as well as enforcing social distance orders, urging people to stay at least 6 feet from each other. While these countries continue to report new coronavirus cases, these steps have helped reduce the daily infection rate.

According to the tracker, there are more than 152,000 cases in Spain, more than 139,000 in Italy, more than 113,000 in Germany and more than 83,000 in France. Portugal, Ireland and Greece have seen lower numbers compared to 13,956, 6,074 and 1,884, respectively.