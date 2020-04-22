All Day and a Night time Trailer Starring Jeffrey Wright & Ashton Sanders

All Day and a Evening trailer starring Jeffrey Wright & Ashton Sanders

Netflix has launched the official trailer for director Joe Robert Cole’s future drama movie titled All Day and a Night, starring Emmy Award-winning actor Jeffrey Wright and Moonlight‘s Ashton Sanders as father and son, J.D. and Jahkor. The movie will be available for streaming on Friday, May 1. Check out out the video clip in the player down below!

Associated: Netflix Places Documentaries on YouTube For Absolutely free to Assist Academics About the Environment

In All Day and a Evening film, As smooth-spoken Jahkor Abraham Lincoln struggles to continue to keep his aspiration of rapping alive amidst a gang war in Oakland, his sick-fated existence and authentic-globe duties drive him additional and additional across the line of correct and incorrect with tragic penalties. Landing in jail beside his father, J.D. whom he by no means wished to be like, Jahkor embarks on an not likely journey of self-discovery, checking out the activities that unite them, in hopes of supporting his new child son break a cycle that feels unavoidable.

The movie stars Ashton Sanders (Moonlight, Indigenous Son), Jeffrey Wright (Angels in The us, Westworld), Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen, Candyman), Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Absent), Kelly Jenrette, Isaiah John, Shakira Ja-nai Paye and Christopher Meyer.

Similar: Netflix Acquires Melissa McCarthy-Led The Starling

All Working day and a Night time is written and directed by Joe Robert Cole, who is recognized as the co-author in Marvel Studios’ award-successful MCU movie Black Panther. The movie is created by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Jared Ian Goldman.