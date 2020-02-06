All details about Demi Lovato & # 39; Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML6bb6ad54ec1de8134cbfaff47bcc152011%

It seems that Demi lovato He’s back in the game.

The 27-year-old singer was seen leaving SoHo House in Los Angeles, California, with a 29-year-old boy. Kelly machine gun. They officially launched rumors about romance and the two left the Los Angeles access point late in the night of Tuesday, February 4 with the rapper.

While the duo was seen in their own respective cars, it seems that the night was still young for both of them.

An eyewitness source tells E! News that the singer from “Give Your Heart a Break, quot; spent a few hours in SoHo House with the rapper.

“They stayed all night and did not leave until dawn. Machine gun Kelly opened the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car,” the witness continued.

“When they left, they didn’t say much goodbye because they looked like they would meet again. He followed her in his car near his house and it seemed that the night would go on.”

It seemed that Lovato was having fun and still smiling when he left with machine gun Kelly rocking in a black blazer and stocking outfit with a black bag.

The witness also tells E! News: “Demi looked very happy with the night. He smiled and looked great.”

That’s not surprising, Lovato has an incredible 2020 so far. On Sunday, the pop star crushed her performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner, quot; in the 2020 Miami Super Bowl, continuing her great musical comeback after some free time to have taken.

Another source close to Lovato tells E! News: “Demi has known him for years and they talked about music. They went out every now and then and she enjoys spending time with him.”

More recently, Lovato was romantically associated with Austin Wilson. The two divorced in December.

