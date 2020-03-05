All Points East have confirmed a host of further more functions for their Kraftwerk headline day.

The German band will accomplish at the east London festival on Friday Might 29 as section of their 50th anniversary celebrations, with sets from the likes of Iggy Pop, Johnny Marr and Kim Gordon also prepared for the day.

All Details East have this early morning (March 5) added five more supporting artists to the monthly bill for the Kraftwerk date: Tinariwen, Juan Atkins, Warmduscher, A Specific Ratio and Pan Amsterdam. You can see the up to date line-up poster for the clearly show below.

Kraftwerk at All Factors East 2020

Other headliners at All Factors East 2020 consist of Bombay Bicycle Club, Tame Impala, Significant Attack and The Kooks. The festival will operate on two weekends, May 22-24 and May perhaps 29-31.

Tickets for All Details East 2020 are on sale now, and you can come across them and much more info about this year’s festival here.

