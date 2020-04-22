Home » Featured » All Details of Meghan Markle’s Lawsuit Against ‘Letters on Sunday’ for His Letter to Father Thomas Markle
Meghan Markle this week began the first round of court clashes with the British tabloid the Mail on Sunday who could see his father testifying against him.

The Duchess of Sussex took one of the highest circulation tabloids in Britain after publishing a “private and confidential” letter which he wrote to Thomas Markle Sr., 75.

The court papers said that the note detailed “the deepest and most personal thoughts and feelings” about his father after “a period of extraordinary personal sadness and distress.”

Meghan Markle Claims the Media Destroys her Relationship with Her Father

