All Details of Meghan Markle’s Lawsuit Against ‘Letters on Sunday’ for His Letter to Father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle this week began the first round of court clashes with the British tabloid the Mail on Sunday who could see his father testifying against him.

The Duchess of Sussex took one of the highest circulation tabloids in Britain after publishing a “private and confidential” letter which he wrote to Thomas Markle Sr., 75.

The court papers said that the note detailed “the deepest and most personal thoughts and feelings” about his father after “a period of extraordinary personal sadness and distress.”

Meghan Markle Claims the Media Destroys her Relationship with Her Father

Read more

On the dramatic days before his marriage, his father suffered a heart attack and then missed the big day.

A few weeks before, Markle Sr. was caught staging apparently unsolicited photos with paparazzi agents, even when his other daughter Samantha Markle gave a critical interview about Meghan to the media.

Court documents from a case filed at the High Court in London this week revealed Meghan believed the media was destroying her relationship with her father.

Here we see the main background of this case.

Story

In February last year, Mail on Sunday published excerpts from the Duchess of Sussex handwritten notes that sent his father in August 2018.

Meghan claimed that about half of the letters were not included in their coverage “in calculated efforts to portray themselves in an unfavorable way.”

He is expected to argue that he never intended the deepest feelings and inner torment during the episode with his father to be published.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Edinburgh Castle on 13 February 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Max Mumby / Getty

The newspaper’s story is accompanied by a photo of the opening section, an analysis of his handwriting by an expert who described him as a “showman and narcissist,” and an interview with Markle Sr.

This story provides a detailed explanation of his emotional response to his father’s actions and is still available online, although Newsweek does not specify the contents awaiting the outcome of the case.

People Magazine

Markle Sr initially kept the document a secret, but in February last year an article appeared in People Magazine quoting five friends without the name of Meghan.

The group spoke of their desire to defend the aristocrats and said: “He will always feel completely devastated by what he (Markle Sr.) did.”

They also revealed for the first time the existence of the letter.

One friend told the magazine: “After the wedding, he wrote to her.

“He was like, ‘Daddy, I’m so broken-hearted. I love you. I have one father. Please stop being your newspaper through the media so we can improve our relationship’.”

The Mail on Sunday claims Meghan approved the People’s article and argues that friends misrepresented the actual content of the note, even though he denied it.

The newspaper believed it was entitled to give his father a chance to set the record straight, quoting directly from the notes as evidence.

Meghan’s legal team told the High Court that he did not sanction intervention by his friends and was disappointed when they revealed the existence of the letter.

Thomas Markle Sr.

After the People story, Markle Sr. released a letter to Mail on Sunday when he tried to defend himself against the accusations.

The newspaper claimed Meghan’s friends misinterpreted the tone and contents of the letter as love.

In an interview at the time of the original Mail on Sunday story, Markle Sr. said: “The letter was presented in a way that discredited me and it was not true.

“It was presented when he reached out and wrote a love letter in hopes of healing the rift, but the letter was not like that at all.

“I have the right to defend myself.”

And after legal action was announced in October, he told the newspaper: “I decided to release part of the letter because of an article from Meghan’s friends in People.

“I had to defend myself. I only released part of the letter because the other parts were very painful.

“That letter doesn’t seem to love me. I feel it hurts.”

Markle Sr. can provide evidence to his daughter on behalf of the newspaper.

Mail on Sunday relies heavily on the evidence, which means he can be asked to describe his own feelings about the break up with his daughter.

He probably said he felt slighted after he had never been introduced to Prince Harry by his daughter, because this was mentioned in the court filing.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was watched by Prince Harry of England, Duke of Sussex, when he delivered a speech at the Youth Employment Service Center in the city of Tembisa, Johannesburg, on October 2, 2019. His words came on the day his legal action against Mail on Sunday was announced.

Michele Spatari / Getty

Case

In October last year, Meghan Markle filed a legal action and Prince Harry openly attacked Mail on Sunday for “endless propaganda.”

He added at the time: “I lost my mother and now I see my wife becoming a victim of the same strength.”

Since then, private text messages between Meghan, her father and the Duke of Sussex have been published after being submitted to the High Court.

That includes the busy text messages sent by Prince Harry to Markle Sr. where he made a panic attempt to stop leakage to the media.

The first direct court hearing will take place on Friday.

Law

Meghan brought the case under the copyright, privacy and data protection laws which meant she had three different dice rolls.

His legal team will debate whoever wrote the letter retained legal ownership of the content as their intellectual property, even after they sent it.

That means they can claim control over how it is used in the same way a publisher would with a book or record label with a song.

Defense known as “fair dealing” exists under British copyright law which allows the publication of a limited portion of some copyrighted material in the normal course of news reporting.

The court needs to consider whether Meghan is legally entitled to assert her rights and whether the newspaper can operate a fair defense.

Meghan’s privacy rights under the European Convention on Human Rights need to be balanced with the newspaper’s right to freedom of expression.

Finally, the Court of Appeal needs to consider whether publications represent violations of the General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR) which include the use of personal data.

A Mail on Sunday spokesman said: “As we said before, we will defend this case in full force.”