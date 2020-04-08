All expected income tax refunds up to 5 rupees Lakh will be released immediately. 14 Lach taxpayers for profit

The decision was made following COVID-19 requirements for emergency assistance to individuals and businesses, the agency said in a statement.

News 18.com New Delhi

latest update: April 8, 2020, 11:37 PM IST

The Office of Revenue Tax Administration announced on Wednesday that it will immediately release all suspended income tax refunds up to 5 valuable stocks, in a move that will benefit about 14 rural tax officials.

The government will also issue GST refunds and customs refunds of 18,000 rupees to provide assistance to commercial entities.

“All GST and customized repayments will be released, which will benefit about one Lach business, including MSME,” said the Treasury Department’s Revenue Department.

The decision follows the COVID-19 requirement to provide immediate assistance to businesses and individuals, the statement said.

It has also been decided to issue all GST suspended and customized repayments, which will benefit almost one Lac business unit, including MSME.

About 150 people have been killed in India due to COVID-19 epidemics and more than 5,000 positive cases in India.

(Tags ToTranslate) coronavirus