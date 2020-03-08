All eyes on Iceland at GFF20- HeyUGuys

Fans of Icelandic cinema will be pleased to know that this year’s Glasgow Film Festival has a branch dedicated to the country and its cinema. This is the largest GFF firing line in the country, offering a chance to capture the best Icelandic films of years past. This program includes the UK premiere of The County’s long awaited show, by Rams director Grímur Hákonarson.

The Country

Located in a small Icelandic agricultural community, the County tells the story of Inga (Arndís Hrönn Egilsdóttir) a renovated dairy farmer who rebels against the powerful and corrupt local cooperative.

A white day in white

This is the second feature of the director Brothers Brothers Winter Hlynur Pálmason. The Ingrimundur police officer (Ingvar Sigurðsson) is dedicated and still mourned after his wife’s sudden death. He tries to continue, but begins to suspect that the woman he thought he loved unconditionally had been loyal to her.

101 Reykjavik

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film is based on Hallgrímur Helgason’s classic Icelandic novel, 101 Reykjavík. First released in 2000, he won the Discovery Award at the Toronto International Film Festival. At 30, Hlynur (Hlynur Bjorn Hafsteinsson) is still living with his parents and without prospect, employs or lacks hope for the future. Life takes him on a different path when his mother’s friend Lola (the iconic Spanish actress Victoria April) comes to visit.

Write Master

Director Ari Alexander and Ergis Magnússon present an electrifying portrait of the contemporary music scene in Iceland. with performances by Björk, Sigur Rós, Múm, Johann Johannson & Amina. The film is presented on an amazing 35mm print.

The full list of films featured in this stand can be found here: https://glasgowfilm.org/glasgow-film-festival/whats-on/all

Glasgow Film Festival runs from 26 February to 8 March.