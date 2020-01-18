All eyes on Javy Baez as Cubs are approaching spring with the possibility of a long-term deal in the game

Leave it to Javy Baez to transform himself from the most exciting, striking player of the league during the baseball season to under the radar during Cubs Convention a few months later.

They call him ‘El Mago’ for a reason.

But if Baez nowadays seems more like a footnote than a bigfoot during a small winter for the cubs – and a side issue amid the more urgent trade rumors of Kris Bryant – then don’t make the mistake of stopping the All-Stars short.

The 2018 MVP runner-up of the Cubs is perhaps the biggest Cubs story of the winter, even if they complete the annual convention without the usual smashing move or storyline to present 3½ months of off-season work.

It would also make Baez the biggest guide to the Cubs’ plans for the longer term for the next championship window.

The cubs started talks with Baez about a long-term extension early in the low season, according to sources, and although no deal has been concluded, evidence suggests that something could be done by the time the season starts at 27 March begins.

“I intend to take the team to the playoffs,” Baez said, reluctant to talk about how conversations went or whether he is optimistic about an agreement.

“If it happens, I will be grateful to be a Cub for my entire career,” he said. “Hopefully it happens. And if not, I am happy with everything that happened here. “

The dual All-Star would not respond in detail. Top officials would not do that either if they tried to navigate in a winter with a great transition, including a manager change, but with little player movement since a disappointing season of 84 wins in 2019.

Since the start of the low season, the talks about contract extension have been running in parallel with the trade negotiations for the front office. And Baez seems to be the last possible extension candidate for the current cycle. Catcher Willson Contreras said he was not approached; and sources say the same for Bryant and left fielder Kyle Schwarber.

“I would say we pushed the ball forward a little, but it is a long process,” said Team President Theo Epstein on Friday when asked about his optimism level regarding possible extensions before the season starts. “We have had a number of productive conversations, but clearly nothing to the point where we can get something done.”

Baez, 27, earned a significant role in the Cubs core during the 2016 championship season after a number of years of popping in and out of the trade. By 2017 he was an everyday player and in 2018 the powerful league RBI leader and number two of Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich for the MVP.

And nowadays he is not only the shining light in the middle of their infield, but also in the middle of the future marketing plans of the team.

During a panel discussion on Saturday about plans for the new Marquee Network of Cubs, a network outlined programming that included what a “Javy Cam” positioned on the infield for a brief overview of his pregame work in brief.

The timing of the February launch is also in line with the recent unveiling of a Statcast defensive metric – Infield Outs Above Average – that Baez has placed at the top of the rankings just before Rockies Nolan Arenado’s third baseman.

If the long-term benefits for the Cubs of a multi-year deal with Baez are self-evident, the short-term effects might have been eliminated when he and the club avoided arbitration last week with a $ 10 million deal for 2020 – pushing the start of a possible extension to 2021 .

The Cubs maneuver around a tight payroll in 2020 due to luxury tax considerations – after crossing the threshold in 2019.

Because annual contract averages are used to calculate luxury tax liabilities, an extension of Baez – which is likely to be more than double his 2020 contract with AAV – would almost certainly force the Cubs into a substantial salary-dump mode.

Baez, who said that the thumb injury that sidelined him in the last month is not a problem because he does his normal winter training and beats, repeated this weekend what he had done before: that he wants to play his entire career with the Cubs.

Even when he saw the departure of the manager who made “Javy Javy” and became a star, Baez praised hiring former teammate David Ross and talked to him about returning to the late season.

“This is a team that when Joe [Maddon] came, everything changed,” Baez said. “We got what we wanted. It was bringing the championship to Chicago. And that is our new goal again, try to make the playoffs and try to bring that championship back to Chicago. “

Maybe that starts with an extension that ensures that Baez is at the center of what comes next?

Perhaps the smashing movement of winter that arrives with spring?

“Hopefully, if it happens [it happens] before the season,” Baez said. “If not, there is no pressure.

“If the right deal comes, we are ready.”