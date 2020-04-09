All for her husband and children

Infidelity seems to have been a sensitive issue for Linda Tripp, who was born in New Jersey in 1949. New York wrote a piece about her called “Portrait of a Whistleblower” in 1998, which provides some background on Linda’s involvement. in Monica Lewinsky and the Bill Clinton scandal. Her father, Albert Carotenuto, and her mother, Inge, undoubtedly had a huge wedding, and in Linda’s previous year, her father, who was a schoolteacher, “had an affair with a fellow teacher, J. Lowe Davis. one of many infidelities, and her parents quickly divorced. ”Linda’s relationship with her father is plagued by conflict.

In October 1971, Linda married Bruce M. Tripp, a soldier who later became a retired military colonel, according to The New Yorker. It was with Bruce that Linda had her two children, but they divorced in 1990.

Fortunately, Linda met Dieter Rausch, an architect born in Germany, per Life Middleburg. After many years of knowledge, they were married in 2003, according to a 2015 Inside Nova article. Rausch and Linda moved to Middleburg and opened a Christmas shop called the Christmas sleigh, the store said. They both wanted a quiet life in the country.

The Daily Mail reports that due to the corona, there will be no funeral for Linda, but a memorial service will be held later.