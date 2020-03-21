All Hidden Thus Cal Beaches During Coronavirus Lockdown

exclusive

California is hit by a coronavirus and rules out people who usually stay inside – but Saturday is one of the strangest days of the year, so it’s not unusual for many people to hit the sand, especially with chagrin. on Shannen Doherty.

Take a look at these surreal photos we took of a group of Sunday in Angelenos migrating to a beach near Marina Del Rey. This is a beautiful scene – especially considering the beaches here are relatively dead later, with inclement weather and coronavirus fever.

It was unexpected. A lot of people are upset about the house, and the Governor of CA it is explained … going out and exercising, with a proper amount of distance, is fine. Some beachgoers do not pursue many social trips, which is why these times are so important.

Ironically, there was even a beachman flying there flying his kite … while wearing a motorcycle helmet to cover his noggin. It doesn’t seem to stop people from strolling along the coast on a beautiful L.A. day.

In fact, it echoes what happened in Florida – where the Spring Breakers and others are flooding of beaches across the state to get their fix, despite possible acknowledgments. DeSantis by Gov. still have not issued the order, though many beaches have been ruled vacated by local officials.

Play video content

CNN

DeSantis is being sued for not closing the beaches … so it only feels like an hour before the beach days are gone. It makes you wonder if L.A. will do the same. honchos. Oh, and BTW … this is happening across the County in A.A. – including Malibu.

Waiting for your permission to load Instagram Media.

Shannen Doherty makes his opinion of beachgoers in his neighborhood famous and obvious – people are STUPID, or as he identifies.