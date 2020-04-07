All high-profile LGBT films are delayed due to a coronavirus

Valkyrie was married in the Marvel film Thor: Ragnarok, but not explicitly. (Marvel)

People who are waiting for queer heroes to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have to wait for a while – since its movie has been hit due to a delay due to a coronavirus.

Gay Marvel hero Phastos will not perform until 2021.

The Eternals set to be released in November, will land the top Phastos, whom Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already confirmed will be in the same type of wedding.

The movie is set to make a super-Marvel story with its first ever LGBT + appearance, including a kiss with her husband, played by Haaz Sleiman.

Haaz Sleiman is going to play gay gay superhero Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in The Eternals. (Getty)

However, fans have to wait for a while – – when the show has already been released due to a coronavirus.

While Marvel is resuming its film within the epidemic, The Eternals has been canceled on November 6 by Black Widow, initially demanding its release in May.

Starts February 12, 2021, Variety reports.

The hit of the release date dates back to Thor: Love and Thunder, which was originally released in November 2021.

Valkyrie will not find her queen until 2022 first.

With Marvel released every movie on the market, the film is now expected to take place until February 2022.

It’s a long wait for a movie we promised to finally investigate Valkyrie’s sexuality, played by Tessa Thompson, who is briefly mentioned in Thor: Ragnarok and is said to have also found information on what is left in the living room.

Thompson has already told fans to wait for the upcoming series, saying that as new king of Asgard, “he should find his queen.”

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed that Valkyrie will appear in the funeral, adding: “The answer is yes … how it relates to the story would be reflected in the look you can see in our films, not just in the movie Thoma 4.”

Director Taika Waititi said of the expected story: “IP is not mine. But with these actors, I feel anything that makes them feel comfortable – even if they feel like there is a natural choice, or a natural way for that person to go – then I will help. here I come in. ”