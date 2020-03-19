All immigration to the United States during the coronavirus crisis is missing

Fox News Laura Laura Ingraham says the United States should stop all immigration during the coronavirus crisis.

State Department officials on Wednesday confirmed to Breitbart News that the refugee resettlement program, which has restored nearly 2,500 refugees in the last six weeks, would be suspended by at least April 7.

Similarly, a State Department official told Reuters that most visa services through the U.S. Citizens and Immigration Services (USCIS) will be suspended until further notice, though federal immigration officials have yet to clarify which visa programs will continue to bring foreign nationals to US

Ingraham suggested in an online message that the Trump administration should implement an immigration moratorium as it tried to stop the coronavirus outbreak, and as millions of Americans are forced to stay home from work. Many of these workers rely on minimum hourly wages and tips.

“All immigration to the United States should be stopped due to this national emergency; we are confident that we will not need foreign workers with millions of Americans about to lose their jobs,” Ingraham wrote, along with “#AmericaFirst” .

Although White House officials warn at a 20 percent unemployment rate, officials at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to the Washington Times that the agency would support its recent decision to import 35,000 foreign workers. H-2B visa to take on non-agricultural jobs in the United States.

Each year, U.S. companies import 66,000 low-skilled H-2B foreign workers for blue-collar non-agricultural work. For some time now, the H-2B visa program has been used by companies to get cheaper foreign workers, and has helped blue-collar Americans have lower pay.

Jessica Vaughan, Director of Immigration Studies Policy, wrote in an online post:

A Trump official alerts about 20% unemployment potential due to the pandemic (and public response). Why do we still support visa workers? Especially unskilled H-2B workers are supposedly needed for seasonal or peak loads. Turn it off.

According to Breitbart News, immigration moratoriums are not uncommon in U.S. history. Currently, there are about 45 million foreign-born residents living in the U.S., with a maximum age of 108.

The country’s last immigration boom, between 1900 and 1920, ended with a moratorium on immigration. Between 1925 and 1966, U.S. legal immigration did not exceed $ 327,000 in annual income.

Since President Lyndon B. Johnson (D) promulgated major changes in 1965 and the 1990s, President George H.W. Bush (R) – Changes that allow foreign nationals to bring as many foreign relatives into the country as they want – legal immigration levels have been booming for five decades.

Today, about 1.2 million legal immigrants enter the U.S. each year.

