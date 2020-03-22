All important impending events which include Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

Below is a listing of all the key UFC fights scheduled to acquire spot in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do struggle.
UFC Struggle Night – March 21, 2020 – TBA – POSTPONED (coronavirus pandemic)
- Key Celebration – Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards
- Jack Marshman vs Kevin Holland
- Danny Roberts vs Nicolas Dalby
UFC Combat Evening – March 28, 2020 – TBA – POSTPONED (coronavirus pandemic)
- Most important Function – Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt
- Matt Brown vs Miguel Baeza
UFC Combat Night – April 11, 2020 – TBA – POSTPONED (coronavirus pandemic)
- Main Function – Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris
- Vicente Luque vs Randy Brown
- Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson
- Eryk Anders vs Krzysztof Jotko
UFC 249 – April 18, 2020 – TBA
- Most important Function – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson
- Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas
- Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba
- Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Hernandez
- Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar
UFC Fight Night time – April 25, 2020 – Pinnacle Lender Arena Metropolis – Lincoln, Nebraska
- Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira
- Ovince Saint Preux vs. Shamil Gamzatov
- Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker
UFC Combat Night time – May possibly 2, 2020 – Chesapeake Vitality Arena Town – Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma
- Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman
- Claudia Gadelha vs. Marina Rodriguez
- Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins
UFC 250 – Could 2, 2020 – Ginasio do Ibirapuera – Sao Paulo, Brazil
- Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo
- Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer
- Alexey Oleynik vs Fabricio Werdum
- Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai
Conor McGregor defeat Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246
UFC Battle Night – March 14, 2020 – Ginasio Nilson Nelson – Brasilia, Brazil
- Key Event – Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee, Submission (guillotine choke)
- Gilbert Burns def. Demian Maia, TKO (punches)
- Renato Moicano def. Damir Hadzovic, Submission (rear-naked choke)
UFC 248 – March 7, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Major Party – Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero, Determination (unanimous)
- Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Final decision (split)
- Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose, KO (punch)
- Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang, Conclusion (unanimous)
UFC Fight Evening – February 29, 2020 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, Virginia
- Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez, TKO (punches)
- Felicia Spencer def. Zarah Fairn dos Santos, TKO (elbows and punches)
- Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba, TKO (head kicks and punches)
UFC Fight Night time – February 22, 2020 – SPARK Arena – Auckland, New Zealand
- Major Celebration – Dan Hooker def. Paul Felder, Determination (break up)
- Jimmy Crute def. Michał Oleksiejczuk, Submission (kimura)
- Yan Xiaonan def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Conclusion (unanimous)
UFC Battle Night time – February 15, 2020 – Santa Ana Star Center – Rio Rancho, NM
- Principal Function – Jan Błachowicz def. Corey Anderson, KO (punch)
- Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira, DQ (illegal knee)
- Montana De La Rosa def. Mara Romero Borella, Final decision (unanimous)
UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Centre – Houston, TX
- Key Party – Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes, Final decision (unanimous)
- Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian, TKO (elbows and punches)
- Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams, TKO (punches)
- Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic, Decision (break up)
- Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi, Final decision (unanimous)
UFC Battle Night time – January 25, 2020 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC
- Primary Occasion – Curtis Blaydes def. Junior Dos Santos, TKO (punches)
- Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos, Decision (unanimous)
- Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa, Submission
UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Cellular Arena – Las Vegas, NV
- Primary Celebration – Conor McGregor def. Donald Cerrone, TKO (punches)
- Holly Holm def. Raquel Pennington, Selection (unanimous)
- Aleksei Oleinik def. Maurice Greene, Submission