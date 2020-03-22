All important impending events which include Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

Below is a listing of all the key UFC fights scheduled to acquire spot in 2020 as the world’s MMA stars do struggle.

Khabib Nurmagomedov will take on Tony Ferguson at UFC 249

Functions

UFC Struggle Night – March 21, 2020 – TBA – POSTPONED (coronavirus pandemic)

Key Celebration – Tyron Woodley vs Leon Edwards

Jack Marshman vs Kevin Holland

Danny Roberts vs Nicolas Dalby

UFC Combat Evening – March 28, 2020 – TBA – POSTPONED (coronavirus pandemic)

Most important Function – Francis Ngannou vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Raphael Assuncao vs Cody Garbrandt

Matt Brown vs Miguel Baeza

UFC Combat Night – April 11, 2020 – TBA – POSTPONED (coronavirus pandemic)

Main Function – Alistair Overeem vs Walt Harris

Vicente Luque vs Randy Brown

Carla Esparza vs Michelle Waterson

Eryk Anders vs Krzysztof Jotko

UFC 249 – April 18, 2020 – TBA

Most important Function – Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

Jessica Andrade vs Rose Namajunas

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Hernandez

Jeremy Stephens vs Calvin Kattar

UFC Fight Night time – April 25, 2020 – Pinnacle Lender Arena Metropolis – Lincoln, Nebraska

Anthony Smith vs. Glover Teixeira

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Shamil Gamzatov

Billy Quarantillo vs. Gavin Tucker

UFC Combat Night time – May possibly 2, 2020 – Chesapeake Vitality Arena Town – Oklahoma Metropolis, Oklahoma

Jack Hermansson vs. Chris Weidman

Claudia Gadelha vs. Marina Rodriguez

Andrei Arlovski vs. Philipe Lins

UFC 250 – Could 2, 2020 – Ginasio do Ibirapuera – Sao Paulo, Brazil

Henry Cejudo vs Jose Aldo

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer

Alexey Oleynik vs Fabricio Werdum

Blagoy Ivanov vs Augusto Sakai

Conor McGregor defeat Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246

Success

UFC Battle Night – March 14, 2020 – Ginasio Nilson Nelson – Brasilia, Brazil

Key Event – Charles Oliveira def. Kevin Lee, Submission (guillotine choke)

Gilbert Burns def. Demian Maia, TKO (punches)

Renato Moicano def. Damir Hadzovic, Submission (rear-naked choke)

UFC 248 – March 7, 2020 – T-Mobile Arena – Las Vegas, NV

Major Party – Israel Adesanya def. Yoel Romero, Determination (unanimous)

Zhang Weili def. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Final decision (split)

Beneil Dariush def. Drakkar Klose, KO (punch)

Neil Magny def. Li Jingliang, Conclusion (unanimous)

UFC Fight Evening – February 29, 2020 – Chartway Arena – Norfolk, Virginia

Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez, TKO (punches)

Felicia Spencer def. Zarah Fairn dos Santos, TKO (elbows and punches)

Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba, TKO (head kicks and punches)

UFC Fight Night time – February 22, 2020 – SPARK Arena – Auckland, New Zealand

Major Celebration – Dan Hooker def. Paul Felder, Determination (break up)

Jimmy Crute def. Michał Oleksiejczuk, Submission (kimura)

Yan Xiaonan def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz, Conclusion (unanimous)

UFC Battle Night time – February 15, 2020 – Santa Ana Star Center – Rio Rancho, NM

Principal Function – Jan Błachowicz def. Corey Anderson, KO (punch)

Diego Sanchez def. Michel Pereira, DQ (illegal knee)

Montana De La Rosa def. Mara Romero Borella, Final decision (unanimous)

UFC 247 – February 8, 2020 – Toyota Centre – Houston, TX

Key Party – Jon Jones def. Dominick Reyes, Final decision (unanimous)

Valentina Shevchenko def. Katlyn Chookagian, TKO (elbows and punches)

Justin Tafa def. Juan Adams, TKO (punches)

Dan Ige def. Mirsad Bektic, Decision (break up)

Derrick Lewis def. Ilir Latifi, Final decision (unanimous)

UFC Battle Night time – January 25, 2020 – PNC Arena – Raleigh, NC

Primary Occasion – Curtis Blaydes def. Junior Dos Santos, TKO (punches)

Michael Chiesa def. Rafael dos Anjos, Decision (unanimous)

Alex Perez def. Jordan Espinosa, Submission

UFC 246 – January 18, 2020 – T-Cellular Arena – Las Vegas, NV