All is still not well between Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds as the Wolverine actor is returning to Deadpool Star for this shocking reason!

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds never manage to capture the title because of their fight. Recently, the couple decided to take a one-day temporary break from their fight for a good cause. But we all know that Wolverine actor will soon return to Deadpool actor. Why wonder Read on

A few days ago, on April 11, Hugh Jackman took to his Instagram to wish his wife a ‘Heading Wedding Anniversary’ as they completed 2 years of marriage. Anyway, the Marvel actor posted Jackman’s anniversary wish, “Wait there, Deb!”

As the U.S. reports today, when Wolverine actor Ryan Reynolds was asked about his critical remarks about his beloved anniversary, he said, “As usual. His last laugh is the last word, isn’t it?

Hughes added that he would not spare Reynolds and planned to meet with him. The actor said, “I’ll take him back. I’ll take him back, man.”

So the actors may have taken a temporary break from their fight, but it seems that Jackman has no plans to save the Deadpool actor. Now only time will tell what he does to Ryan to spoil his sweet anniversary wish.

Talking about their ‘fight’, in a video they shared recently, both the actors said that it is not they who started the fight. Jackman and Reynolds have been enemies for ages and have fought against the gin and coffee business. Even in that “peaceful” video we can feel their strangeness and it’s a funny air force!

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than Bollywood and box office updates.