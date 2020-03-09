It’s this time of year again: Supermoon season! Tonight, if your weather is nice you can see a beautiful “super worm moon” in the night sky, but eh … what does that mean again?

Ok, first let’s get to the “super” part. The orbit of the moon of the earth is not fully notified, meaning it is close to the Earth at certain times. This is called “perizi” (the opposite is opioj in case you were wondering). When the moon is perigee during a full moon (when the earth is between the moon and the sun and the face of the moon is full of light) the full moon appears even bigger and brighter up to the larger%!

Of course, the opposite is also true. When the moon is full when it reaches Apogee, we get a “micromoon”. 14% smaller than a micromoon supermoon! The moon has been in or near the perigee for about three months, so now we’re in the first of three months of supermoons. But this is only the “worm moon”.

It’s not as weird as it sounds.

The moons were named according to the month that occurred. This was not always the case, as the cultures named different moons of the year before the cultures accepted the Gregorian calendar. For example, the “harvested moon” was the nearest moon in the autumn equinox.

The “worm moon” comes from the name of the moon of the Native American tribe, which is most commonly used in the United States among moon enthusiasts and was adopted by the farmers’ registry. The “worm moon” occurs in March when the soil is warmed after winter and worms emerge from hibernation or a new baby worm is born from eggs last year. I’ve seen about twenty worms and am going for a fence, so this seems pretty accurate.

There are other names for the March moon. Some call it the sap moon, which is based on the rejuvenation of the plants when the new sap arrives, while on the other hand it may be a cuckoo moon or a sugar moon. Another popular Lenten moon, as it often happens during Lent

There are more cool moon names like Strawberry Moon in June or Blood Moon in October. But what about the blue moon that we heard in the story or the song? Well, a blue moon appears when there are two full moons in a month. The second is the blue moon and they come once every two and a half to three years.

There will be a blue moon this year, and to make it even more exciting, it’s about to be Halloween! This only happens once a year 18-18, so get ready to experience those black flame candles “once in a blue moon”!

