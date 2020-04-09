All Kauai vacation rentals and golf courses close to reduce the spread of coronavirus

Kauai County Mayor Derek Kawakami has announced that all vacation rentals and golf courses will be closed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 beginning Saturday.

All staff at the food service facility, as well as shops and pharmacies, will also be required to wear cloth masks.

“Kauai continues to have the smallest increase in new COVID-19 cases in the state, but this model is threatened by some activity,” Kawakami said in a statement. “We always evaluate and adjust our rules based on community needs, while keeping health and safety at the top.”

Under the new mandatory orders, all vacation rentals and homestays must close and stop advertising until May 3.

Current occupants may remain until the end of their pre-booked period.

Kauai has 19 confirmed cases as of Wednesday. Of those, 11 people were either recovered or returned to the mainland. The remaining eight cases are residents, five of whom are in isolation from home, two are in isolation from a facility and one is in isolation from a hospital.

“All but one case has been confirmed to be travel-related,” Kawakami said in a daily briefing Wednesday. “The Department of Infection continues to investigate the Department of Health.”

Statewide, there are 435 confirmed cases including 25 new cases and six deaths. A total of 113 people have recovered since the outbreak, according to the health department.

