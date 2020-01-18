“All legal means” to force Pompeo to go to Iran

Eliot Engel, chairman of the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee, demanded the presence of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during a hearing in Iran on January 29 after the US diplomat ignored the latest.

“This hearing addresses the most important issues facing our country and Congress, including the use of force,” Engel wrote to Pompeo in a letter dated Thursday. “Therefore, I consider your testimony to be extremely important and I am ready to use all legal means to ensure your presence. I hope, however, that this will not be necessary. “

As Engel mentioned in the letter, Pompeo skipped the public hearing for a trip to California, where Pompeo delivered a speech on US-Iranian relations at the Hoover Institute at Stanford University.

Engel wrote that the committee is awaiting responses to the “imminent threat” wave that the administration cited as the motivation for the drone strike against Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. He also said they wanted clarification on how the “maximum pressure campaign” will help ease tensions in the region.

The State Department abruptly scrapped a classified briefing on Iran, in addition to one on embassy security, for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee this week after the Democrats published Lev Parnas’ messages donated to the House Intelligence Committee.

Pompeo commented on the content of these messages for the first time on Friday, initially saying only that he had never met Parnas and knew nothing about the alleged surveillance of the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yavonivitch, whose Parnas and Congressman Robert Hyde discussed.

Later that day, he promised to “investigate” and “assess” the situation as part of his “duty” as secretary of state.

Read Engel’s letter here:

